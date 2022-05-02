Ground Branch – Build Update #036: Patch V1032.2

-
%LOCALAPPDATA%\GroundBranch\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor
-
Documents\GroundBranch
⚠️ Wenn Sie dies nicht tun, kann es zu verschiedenen Asset- und Eingabeproblemen in Ihrem Spiel kommen.
Patch V1032.2 ist jetzt verfügbar!
Dies wird voraussichtlich der letzte Patch für V1032 sein, nach dem wir uns – sofern nichts Spielveränderndes passiert – voll auf die Arbeit an V1033 konzentrieren werden.
Hier ist die vollständige Änderungsliste mit allen Korrekturen und Optimierungen:
Wenn ihr den letzten DevTest-Build gespielt habt (der vor etwa einer Woche mit unserer Discord-Community geteilt wurde), werden diese Änderungen für euch nicht neu sein:
- Updated stride length calculation to fix „dip“ when moving
- Big restructuring of inventory item system (in particular replication) with the aim of fixing a wide range of online kit bugs
- Lots of changes behind the scenes as a consequence of the above
- Miscellaneous bug fixes identified during the course of the restructuring
- Dragging-and-dropping attachments will now copy the skin for the attaching item from whatever you are dragging it onto, if possible
- Updated inventory bar to equip a rifle on single press if hands are empty and there is a rifle on left/right shoulder, but not slung from chest
- Updated platform system to make sure a single dump pouch is added to the players inventory (attaches to belt or platform, whichever is found first)
- Made sure newly spawned mag/round for AI is added to their inventory
- Fixed right elbow while sprinting with tablet/grenade
- Fixed skin not being applied when selecting item without customizing it
- Fixed magnifier having no sight picture when swapping from offset sight back to it
- Fixed zoom in/out input staying active even when not looking down sightline with magnifier
- Restructured night vision handling (local and spectator)
-
Tablet
(map) now fills screen fully when equipped — the camera automatically adjusts and zooms in on it
- Small update to ladder handling code so ladders should work a bit better
-
Server Browser
now obscures passwords in the text input dialog
- Fixed item not being brought up upon entering play unless it was already equipped in the
Ready Room
prior to leaving it
- Tweaked position of display mag info notifier in mag check widget
- Fixed iron sights validity check
- Fixed issues related to the input sensitivity value not being set back to zero
- Fixed cheap wooden doors on
Compound
having no collision
Dies ist die Liste der Änderungen, die nach der Freigabe von DevTest auf der Grundlage von Berichten und Rückmeldungen vorgenommen wurden:
-
G33 Magnifier
collision fixed to allow flipping up/down when in use or when not ADS
- The magnifier is now also flipped up in the weapon customization screen to make it more intuitive to interface with other attachments
- Updated weapon attachment placement to allow shape components to be used as well as static or skeletal meshes
- Updated tan G33 to use the correct skin
- Hopefully fixed issue with server details going out of scope
- Fixed (new) issue with trigger not firing correctly and not being able to shoot when crouched
- Updated platform to add/remove/reattach dump pouch as required
- Changed iron sights handling to deactivate all front sight posts by default and do some general fixes
- Corrected box collision used on some dropped mags
- Fixed PIP scopes not having screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) and screen space reflections (SSR)
- Set all exterior lights in
City
to only be on at night (was causing slowdown at dawn/dusk due to to many lights being active)
- Tweaked Tablet to not fully fill screen when zoomed, for a bit of peripheral vision
- Fixed ammo check and fire selector HUD elements showing up for listen server host as well as client
Vielen Dank an alle öffentlichen DevTester, die uns geholfen haben, diesen Patch fertigzustellen!
Wenn dieser Patch hält, wird sich die Entwicklung bald vollständig auf V1033 verlagern, und wir werden bald damit beginnen, einige sehr aufregende Previews zu präsentieren. Bleibt dran!
