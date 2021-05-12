Ground Branch12. Mai 2021

Ground Branch – Build Update #031: Patch V1031.3

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Unser letztes Spiel-Update, Patch V1031.2, kam mit mehr Fehlern an, als wir erwartet hatten. Glücklicherweise konnten wir die meisten davon relativ einfach diagnostizieren und beheben, haben ein neues Build verpackt und getestet und rollen es nun als Hotfix für Sie alle aus.

Wir hoffen, dass damit die meisten der kürzlich gemeldeten Probleme behoben werden – falls nicht, wissen Sie, was zu tun ist, aber bitte überprüfen Sie die bekannten Probleme, die am Ende der Fixes-Liste aufgelistet sind, um sicherzustellen, dass sie nicht bereits behoben wurden.

 

Changes and fixes

 

Ready Room
  • Fixed
    Ops Board

    „In Progress“ overlay not always showing up.

  • Fixed
    Ready Room

    team wall not always being removed for PvP modes.

  • Fixed the player character in the
    Customize Operator

    screen disappearing if the round started mid-customization.

  • Increased sound occlusion in the testing range.
  • Added spatial audio volume for the Customize Operator screen’s background to block all sounds while customizing character.
  • Fixed round time not being cleared when round stage timer is.

 

Weapons and attachments
  • Fixed
    M9A3

    magazine’s display name (was listed as 15 rounds when it’s actually 17).

  • Fixed NVG effect not being loaded correctly sometimes and displaying no green tint.
  • Fixed shotguns preventing players from changing items when fired.
  • Updated collision on optics to allow placing the
    Offset Rail

    and low-mount

    RMR

    where applicable.

 

Spectator Mode
  • Fixed
    Show Player Names

    /

    Show Enemy Blips

    not being applied immediately while the spectator overlay is shown.

  • Fixed spectators having the ready status set to
    NotReady

    when sent to the RR even if they had been

    WaitingToReadyUp

    earlier.

 

Maps & level design
  • Fixed grenades colliding with foliage—they should now go right through leaves.
  • Fixed foliage protecting players from grenade explosions.
  • Fixed various bugs on
    Tanker

    dealing with collision on pipes and some visual issues with the internal stairs.

 

Admin
  • Changed in-game menu
    Admin

    button to a drop-down list containing an option to open the Admin Panel, as well as a list of quick admin commands (thanks, Prowlaz!).

  • Fixed
    Admin Panel

    spamming console/log with admin commands.

  • Fixed
    StartRound

    command not working in

    ReadyCountdown

    round stage.

  • Fixed dead bodies being created when
    StartRound

    and

    RestartRound

    commands are used.

 

Known issues

These audio-related issues were reported, but not yet diagnosed or successfully fixed:

  • Occasional lack of gunshot SFX.
  • Long bursts with the
    MK48

    machine gun can cause the sound to bug out.

 

