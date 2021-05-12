Ground Branch – Build Update #031: Patch V1031.3

Unser letztes Spiel-Update, Patch V1031.2, kam mit mehr Fehlern an, als wir erwartet hatten. Glücklicherweise konnten wir die meisten davon relativ einfach diagnostizieren und beheben, haben ein neues Build verpackt und getestet und rollen es nun als Hotfix für Sie alle aus.
Wir hoffen, dass damit die meisten der kürzlich gemeldeten Probleme behoben werden – falls nicht, wissen Sie, was zu tun ist, aber bitte überprüfen Sie die bekannten Probleme, die am Ende der Fixes-Liste aufgelistet sind, um sicherzustellen, dass sie nicht bereits behoben wurden.
- Fixed
Ops Board
„In Progress“ overlay not always showing up.
- Fixed
Ready Room
team wall not always being removed for PvP modes.
- Fixed the player character in the
Customize Operator
screen disappearing if the round started mid-customization.
- Increased sound occlusion in the testing range.
- Added spatial audio volume for the Customize Operator screen’s background to block all sounds while customizing character.
- Fixed round time not being cleared when round stage timer is.
- Fixed
M9A3
magazine’s display name (was listed as 15 rounds when it’s actually 17).
- Fixed NVG effect not being loaded correctly sometimes and displaying no green tint.
- Fixed shotguns preventing players from changing items when fired.
- Updated collision on optics to allow placing the
Offset Rail
and low-mountRMR
where applicable.
- Fixed
Show Player Names
/Show Enemy Blips
not being applied immediately while the spectator overlay is shown.
- Fixed spectators having the ready status set to
NotReady
when sent to the RR even if they had beenWaitingToReadyUp
earlier.
- Fixed grenades colliding with foliage—they should now go right through leaves.
- Fixed foliage protecting players from grenade explosions.
- Fixed various bugs on
Tanker
dealing with collision on pipes and some visual issues with the internal stairs.
- Changed in-game menu
Admin
button to a drop-down list containing an option to open the Admin Panel, as well as a list of quick admin commands (thanks, Prowlaz!).
- Fixed
Admin Panel
spamming console/log with admin commands.
- Fixed
StartRound
command not working inReadyCountdown
round stage.
- Fixed dead bodies being created when
StartRound
andRestartRound
commands are used.
These audio-related issues were reported, but not yet diagnosed or successfully fixed:
- Occasional lack of gunshot SFX.
- Long bursts with the
MK48
machine gun can cause the sound to bug out.
