Global Mobilization DLC Update 1.4 is now live

Third-party Arma 3 developer
has released the
for their Creator DLC: Global Mobilization – Cold War Germany.
On top of various fixes and quality-of-life improvements, Update 1.4 offers a new co-op multiplayer scenario, more „Warlords“ multiplayer scenarios, and
.
One of these vehicles is the
, which is a Combat Support Vehicle that lets you build temporary bridges across the rivers of the Weferlingen terrain.
There are also 5 vehicles (2 versions of a Self-Propelled Howitzer, 2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 1 Short-Range Ballistic Missile System) that make it possible to engage in long-range warfare from 14-40 kilometers away.
Lastly, there are 2 additional truck variants that provide more transport capabilities.
Update 1.4 highlights include:
- BrPz1 „Biber“ (Bridgelayer/Combat Support Vehicle)
- M109 & M109G (Self-Propelled Howitzer)
- SF2 LARS 2 (Multiple Launch Rocket System)
- BM-21 Grad (Multiple Launch Rocket System)
- 2P16 (Short-Range Ballistic Missile)
- New 7t Truck variant (Flatbed)
- New 10t Truck variant (155mm Shell Transport)
- Functioning bridge laying system integrated into the BrPz1 vehicle
- New co-op multiplayer scenario: „Ninjas“
- New „Warlords“ MP scenario adaptations for the Weferlingen terrain
- A new module enabling Zeus Game Masters to change vehicle ammo loadouts
- A small photo camera (functions as binoculars) and West German Army sunglasses
- Various smaller ammo crate/pile scenery objects
You can find the
for Update 1.4 on the Bohemia forums and learn more about the new vehicles by reading the latest
by developer Vertexmacht.
This is the fourth major content update since the Global Mobilization DLC’s initial release and marks the perfect time to get it if you haven’t already. The DLC is available for purchase at the Steam Store.
