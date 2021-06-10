Garry’s Mod – June 2021 Update is live

Artwork showcased: „Monitors“
This update adds many small improvements and fixes to stability or other parts of the game, among which is a new feature for constraint tools in Sandbox – colorable ropes:
Colorable ropes are available too all rope based constraints in Sandbox, but only certain materials are supported.
We have also added the ability to scale player voice chat on a per player basis clientside. This will allow players to adjust voice chat volume of every individual player in a server. This feature will need to be implemented manually by gamemode and server developers and is already available in the default Sandbox scoreboard, by using the mouse scroll wheel on the mute button.
As per usual, you can find the full change list for this update below.
