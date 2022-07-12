Empyrion12. Juli 2022

Empyrion – v1.8.4 Patch

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.4 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here – thanks a lot!:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-07-11 v1.8.4 B3850

 

Fixes:

 

Updated IvD scenario:
Fixes:
  • Fixed CoQ on Merrex

 

Updated Default MP scenario:
Changes:
  • Updated: Default MP Scenario Loading Screenshots config
    Fixes:
  • Fixed: Some Snow Moon terrain texture was set to Cobalt

 

