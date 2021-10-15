Empyrion15. Oktober 2021

Empyrion – v1.6.3

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.6.2 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!

As always please note:
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
v1.6.3 (Build 3512)

Changes
  • Improved darkness with post processing inside structures

 

Fixes
  • Removing O2/Fuel from tanks via logistics deletes them
  • Vessels sporadically moving after playfield changes when setup on a repair block
  • Set of decorations not working correctly with deco knock down system -> fixed | DeadTree02aPrefab, AkuaBush1Prefab, OmicronPlantPrefab, OmicronWaterleafPrefab
  • Fixed an exploit

 

