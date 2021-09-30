Empyrion – v1.6.2

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
Here is the changelog for v1.6.2 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
v1.6.2 (Build 3511)
Changes:
- Updated item preview icons
Fixes:
- Fixed an exception when using modded shield effects in a resumed save game
- 08154: OverflowException spam with Vessel Torque Statistics
- Fixed a set of decos so that they are compatible the deco knock down system
- Fixed: An exploit
Updated IvD scenario:
- Changes:
- Removed v1.6 notes and added v1.6.1 notes to LoadingScreenConfig.yaml
Fixes:
- Fixed trader buy/sell on Nitrocellulose (NCPowder)
- Fixed trader MilitaryT2 not showing all items
EAH
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Empyrion Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com