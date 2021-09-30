Empyrion30. September 2021

Empyrion – v1.6.2

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.6.2 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!

v1.6.2 (Build 3511)

 

Changes:
  • Updated item preview icons

 

Fixes:
  • Fixed an exception when using modded shield effects in a resumed save game
  • 08154: OverflowException spam with Vessel Torque Statistics
  • Fixed a set of decos so that they are compatible the deco knock down system
  • Fixed: An exploit

 

Updated IvD scenario:
  • Changes:
  • Removed v1.6 notes and added v1.6.1 notes to LoadingScreenConfig.yaml

 

Fixes:
  • Fixed trader buy/sell on Nitrocellulose (NCPowder)
  • Fixed trader MilitaryT2 not showing all items

 

EAH

