Empyrion23. September 2021

Empyrion – v1.6.1

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.6.1 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!

Hotfix: 2021-09-22 v1.6.1 (Build 3510)

 

Fixes
  • Fix for color & texture tool rapidly rotating textures
  • Fixed an exploit

 

Updated IvD scenario

 

Changes:
  • Add new changes to LoadingScreenConfig.yaml
  • Add second sun (Neutron Star) to Cygnus System
  • Add new changes to LoadingScreenConfig.yaml

 

Fixes:
  • Fixed Merdar Start PDA Mission
  • Fixed an exploit

