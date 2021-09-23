Empyrion – v1.6.1

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
Here is the changelog for v1.6.1 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
Hotfix: 2021-09-22 v1.6.1 (Build 3510)
Fixes
- Fix for color & texture tool rapidly rotating textures
- Fixed an exploit
Updated IvD scenario
Changes:
- Add new changes to LoadingScreenConfig.yaml
- Add second sun (Neutron Star) to Cygnus System
Fixes:
- Fixed Merdar Start PDA Mission
- Fixed an exploit
