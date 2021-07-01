Empyrion – v1.5.3 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
Here is the changelog for v1.5.3 with some more fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
https://empyriononline.com/threads/…uirements-known-issues-troubleshooting.47082/
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
v1.5.3 (Build 3390)
Changes
- Added Dialogue LocF() function to output variables in loca keys
- Dialogue system: Added „PlayfieldName“ to „Player“ infos
Fixes
- Duplicate exploit of „DropOnDeath: false“ items and „Keep inventory on death“ active
- Multiple exceptions found in server logs that were sent in
EAH
