Empyrion1. Juli 2021

Empyrion – v1.5.3 Patch

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.5.3 with some more fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
https://empyriononline.com/threads/…uirements-known-issues-troubleshooting.47082/
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

v1.5.3 (Build 3390)
Changes
  • Added Dialogue LocF() function to output variables in loca keys
  • Dialogue system: Added „PlayfieldName“ to „Player“ infos
Fixes
  • Duplicate exploit of „DropOnDeath: false“ items and „Keep inventory on death“ active
  • Multiple exceptions found in server logs that were sent in
EAH

 

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Empyrion Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com

 

Related Posts

Empyrion – Version 1.5

8. Juni 2021

Empyrion – v1.5.1 Patch

16. Juni 2021

Empyrion – v1.4.6 Patch

27. April 2021

Empyrion – v1.5.2 Patch

23. Juni 2021