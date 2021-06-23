Empyrion23. Juni 2021

Empyrion – v1.5.2 Patch

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.5.2 with some more fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
v1.5.2 (Build 3389)

 

Changes
  • No-Quit option for Dialogues (suppress ESC and ‚X‘ key), use text command „@q0“ to activate „NoQuit“ for the current dialogue
  • Reduced „Interaction Message“ (e.g. „Press F to do this“) font size by 20%

 

Fixes
  • Player avatar is too tall when using a jetpack in space
  • Symbols not appearing on the screen of the new color & texture tool
  • Gained items aren’t showing custom icons
  • Planet Asteroid Rings can be seen to flicker when the player is moving around
  • Ground AI : Raptor not attacking player bug -> fixed
  • Dialog GUI rotates the player’s view

 

