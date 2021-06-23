Empyrion – v1.5.2 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
Here is the changelog for v1.5.2 with some more fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual – thanks a lot!
https://empyriononline.com/threads/…uirements-known-issues-troubleshooting.47082/
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
v1.5.2 (Build 3389)
Changes
- No-Quit option for Dialogues (suppress ESC and ‚X‘ key), use text command „@q0“ to activate „NoQuit“ for the current dialogue
- Reduced „Interaction Message“ (e.g. „Press F to do this“) font size by 20%
Fixes
- Player avatar is too tall when using a jetpack in space
- Symbols not appearing on the screen of the new color & texture tool
- Gained items aren’t showing custom icons
- Planet Asteroid Rings can be seen to flicker when the player is moving around
- Ground AI : Raptor not attacking player bug -> fixed
- Dialog GUI rotates the player’s view
