Empyrion16. Juni 2021

Empyrion – v1.5.1 Patch

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
v1.5.1 (B3384)

Hier ist das Changelog für v1.5.1 mit einigen Fixes, an denen wir gearbeitet haben. Viel Spaß und bitte melden Sie Bugs und Probleme wie immer – vielen Dank!
https://empyriononline.com/threads/read-before-reporting-bug-report-template-requirements-known-issues-troubleshooting.47082/
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

Changes
  • Added: Trader heavy OPV (filbertfarmer)
  • Added: Polaris large freighters (Don2k7)
  • Added: [ARC] orbital station and defense satellites (Don2k7); currently set to Warlord faction.
  • Updated: Abandoned Bunker (vermillion)
  • Fixed: Traders in Pirates Hyper City cannot be approached (check link: https://empyriononline.com/threads/common-mistakes-please-read.98083/ )
  • Updated ModAPI documentation
  • Add texture selection on the screen of the Texture/Color tool (Symbols will be displayed here also in one of the next releases)
  • Removed internal /* comment markers and replaced with # to make the BlocksConfig.ecf and ItemsConfig.ecf better readable by tools
  • Added: POI and vessels for the Warlord „Wastelanders“ subfaction (theScriptHD)
  • Added: Raptor Ranch (Pirates) & OPV Warlord „Atlas“ (sulusdacor)
  • Added: Colonist OPVs ‚Escort Series‘ (Robot Shark)
  • Added: UCH 3rd & 5th fleet + BAOs ( Don2k7)
  • Updated: OPV Trader light & med (filbertfarmer), Crashed Vessel A & B (Escarli), Com & Science Satellite (DarkestWarrior)
  • Updated stock blueprint: Core Horizon (Garaman)
  • Updated various Brotherhood of Farr POIs (spanj, goldwingknight, Don2k7; full changelog: https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-5-exp-new-faction-brotherhood-of-farr.97695/#post-436157 )
  • Updated: TSO Ningues (Pear)

 

Fixes
  • The temperature symbol is shown in Celsius when Fahrenheit is selected (when changing this option from inside a running game you need to quit to main menu and resume to see the change)
  • Exception after destroying planet vessel HQ
  • UI info spam with frequent and many reputation changes
  • Lens flares are too large
  • Exit savegame leads to Ordered Actions not completing anymore
  • Vessels can sometimes be found to „Rise“ when returning to them on planets
    If you find the „Rise“ still happens for you please send a copy of the servers logs folder for the build that it’s on f.ex “3384” ( which contains the dedicated_log’s & Playfield_log’s ) to support@empyriongame.com & note down the time in the playfield log the „Rise“ of the vessel happened so we have a starting point on where to look in the log.
    Thanks!

 

