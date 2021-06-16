Empyrion – v1.5.1 Patch

v1.5.1 (B3384)
Hier ist das Changelog für v1.5.1 mit einigen Fixes, an denen wir gearbeitet haben. Viel Spaß und bitte melden Sie Bugs und Probleme wie immer – vielen Dank!
Changes
- Added: Trader heavy OPV (filbertfarmer)
- Added: Polaris large freighters (Don2k7)
- Added: [ARC] orbital station and defense satellites (Don2k7); currently set to Warlord faction.
- Updated: Abandoned Bunker (vermillion)
- Fixed: Traders in Pirates Hyper City cannot be approached (check link: https://empyriononline.com/threads/common-mistakes-please-read.98083/ )
- Updated ModAPI documentation
- Add texture selection on the screen of the Texture/Color tool (Symbols will be displayed here also in one of the next releases)
- Removed internal /* comment markers and replaced with # to make the BlocksConfig.ecf and ItemsConfig.ecf better readable by tools
- Added: POI and vessels for the Warlord „Wastelanders“ subfaction (theScriptHD)
- Added: Raptor Ranch (Pirates) & OPV Warlord „Atlas“ (sulusdacor)
- Added: Colonist OPVs ‚Escort Series‘ (Robot Shark)
- Added: UCH 3rd & 5th fleet + BAOs ( Don2k7)
- Updated: OPV Trader light & med (filbertfarmer), Crashed Vessel A & B (Escarli), Com & Science Satellite (DarkestWarrior)
- Updated stock blueprint: Core Horizon (Garaman)
- Updated various Brotherhood of Farr POIs (spanj, goldwingknight, Don2k7; full changelog: https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-5-exp-new-faction-brotherhood-of-farr.97695/#post-436157 )
- Updated: TSO Ningues (Pear)
Fixes
- The temperature symbol is shown in Celsius when Fahrenheit is selected (when changing this option from inside a running game you need to quit to main menu and resume to see the change)
- Exception after destroying planet vessel HQ
- UI info spam with frequent and many reputation changes
- Lens flares are too large
- Exit savegame leads to Ordered Actions not completing anymore
- Vessels can sometimes be found to „Rise“ when returning to them on planets
If you find the „Rise“ still happens for you please send a copy of the servers logs folder for the build that it’s on f.ex “3384” ( which contains the dedicated_log’s & Playfield_log’s ) to support@empyriongame.com & note down the time in the playfield log the „Rise“ of the vessel happened so we have a starting point on where to look in the log.
Thanks!
