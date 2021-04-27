Empyrion – v1.4.6 Patch

Hallo Galactic Survivalists!
Hier ist das Changelog für v1.4.6 mit einigen weiteren Änderungen & Fixes, an denen wir gearbeitet haben. Viel Spaß und bitte meldet Bugs und Probleme wie immer – vielen Dank!
Patch: 2021-04-27 v1.4.6 (Build 3282)
Changes
- Changed: Players can now respawn on Control Station as additional fallback for Ancient Revelations mission (Station is set to CIVILIAN now)
- „Explosive Devices“ can damage shields again
- Added server-side anti-cheat feature „short session monitoring“ – configurable in dedicated.yaml:
ShortSessionMinutes: 0 #how many minutes of a client play session are regarded as „short session“ (0 = disable short session feature completely)
ShortSessionCountToLog: 0 #after how many consecutive short sessions write a warning line in server log (0 = disable log feature)
ShortSessionCountToBan: 0 #after how many consecutive short sessions ban the player (0 = disable ban feature)
Fixes
- Fixed multiple exploits
- Fixed 07866: PDA NearPOI Waypoint does not work in MP
