ECO – Version 9.3.4 released!

Das Update 9.3.4 wurde veröffentlicht und behebt die folgenden Probleme:
- Fixed crash with meteor tutorial
- Fixed issue where banning a player could result in others being unable to vote
- Fixed crash when a server was hosted in Turkish language
- Fixed bug that could result in being unable to target some fallen trees, carcasses, and carts
- Fixed memory leak with pipes
- Improved optimization when interacting with objects
- Wooly animals may now be cooked on a campfire
- Fixed issue with Modkit that resulted in DiscordLink mod not working
