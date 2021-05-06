ECO6. Mai 2021

ECO – Version 9.3.4 released!

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Das Update 9.3.4 wurde veröffentlicht und behebt die folgenden Probleme:
  • Fixed crash with meteor tutorial
  • Fixed issue where banning a player could result in others being unable to vote
  • Fixed crash when a server was hosted in Turkish language
  • Fixed bug that could result in being unable to target some fallen trees, carcasses, and carts
  • Fixed memory leak with pipes
  • Improved optimization when interacting with objects
  • Wooly animals may now be cooked on a campfire
  • Fixed issue with Modkit that resulted in DiscordLink mod not working

 

