ECO – Version 9.3.2 released!

ACHTUNG: Dieses Update enthielt ein kritisches Problem und wurde zurückgezogen. Ein Build, in dem das Problem behoben ist, wird derzeit erstellt und so bald wie möglich veröffentlicht, das diese Korrekturen enthält.
Update 9.3.2 wurde veröffentlicht und behebt die folgenden Probleme:
Update 9.3.2 wurde veröffentlicht und behebt die folgenden Probleme:
- Fixed crash when using Treasury account in stores
- Fixed bug where Shift+dragging items wasn’t able to move items between different stack size storages
- Fixed bug with incorrect weight calculation when moving items into empty slots
- Fixed bug with RPC Response Error causing disconnects from server.
- Fixed bug that displayed warning in server logs related to vehicle interaction checks
- Fixed bug that allowed taking money from Contract Escrow using work parties
- Updated Users.eco ban lists to be JSON compatible. Re-save required for existing wrong lists.
- Excavator storage is no longer hidden
- Cotton Boll now has Crop tag and can be stored in silos
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen ECO Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com