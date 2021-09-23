ECO – Update 9.4.2 released!

With this update comes a variety of bug fixes, improvements, and balance changes.
Large servers may experience a longer than normal loading period when initializing properties due to a bug fix that clears out empty deeds from the database.
Custom stats for civics were still recording even when the action that triggered the stat increase was prevented
Text formulas in laws could sometimes cause the server to crash and the save to become corrupted
The Distribution Station was incorrectly using time played to determine if eligible to receive items, rather than using days since joining the server
Contracts were unable to be marked as failed
Admin command /titles unassign was not working when targeting someone besides self
It was not possible to repay loans when using a personal account
Amount owed for a loan contract would not always update to reflect the amount remaining after making a partial payment
- Added modable variables for minimum calories and minimum nutrients provided for food items to be eligible for cravings (default is 200 calories and 12 nutrients)
- Increased default amount of calories provided for food items to be eligible to a favorite/least favorite food to 500 from 50
- Added modable variable for minimum nutrients provided to be a favorite/least favorite (default is 50)
- Increased default minimum calories needed to be considered for Food Variety to 100 from 50
- Increased default number of foods needed for Food Variety bonus to be hard capped from 40 to 60
Food variety bonus would instantly jump up to the hard cap of 50% bonus when reaching the soft cap of 25%
Sound effect for eating was not playing
- Added mod support for UI prefabs for a collection of variable types: Boolean, IEnumerable, Int32, and String
Servers with large mods could experience slowdown when multiple people were connecting to the server for the first time and needed to download mods
Quick Join & URL links would not did not properly launch with Steam version of Eco
- Updated Localization to cover many new strings
- Updated tooltips for Lavish Workspace and Frugal Workspace talents to indicate the crafting tables must be placed on claimed land for these talents to work
- Property overlay is now displayed on the map by default (It can still be disabled)
Punctuation marks in chat were displaying an empty deed
Pollution & sea level rise were missing statistics on the web UI
Local worlds saves were unable to be sorted by date last played
When scrolling in the server browser, the background shade for servers was appearing above the server list
Opening the citizen object UI was showing the World Progress tab by default rather than the citizen objectives
Exhaustion preference UI now displays units to indicate the number selection is based on hours
There were typos in the Ecopedia „Trade“ and „Property“ entries
After playing for a long amount of time, new chat messages and notifications would sometimes stop displaying
„Setting Up Shop“ achievement was not displaying an icon when unlocked
When level 0 in a specialty, the experience tooltip for this specialty would display symbols rather than a number for the amount of experience needed to level up this specialty
- Further polished legacy cart controls to fully restore old cart behavior
Skid steer did not have its normal smooth movement when picking up rubble
Vehicles could slide on ramps even when movement keys were not being pressed
Vehicles would sometimes disappear when crossing zero point on the map
In some situations, tools would no longer work after switching from third person view to first person
When using tools in third-person view, they could have faster animations than when using them in first-person view
It was possible to place objects on the edge of property that overlapped into other’s property
Doors incorrectly required solid ground both in front of and behind the door in order to be placed in a location
On rare occasions, a server would be unable to start after a restart due to being unable to load the chat
Missing inventory stacks caused by removing modded items caused a NullReferenceException crash
Incompatibilities in the latest Unity version were causing hard to identify client crashes
Avatar could sometimes clip through the ground when moving through zero point
Using command „/skills all“ followed by command „point“ caused Eco to freeze
