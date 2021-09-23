ECO23. September 2021

ECO – Update 9.4.2 released!

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

With this update comes a variety of bug fixes, improvements, and balance changes.

Please note:

Large servers may experience a longer than normal loading period when initializing properties due to a bug fix that clears out empty deeds from the database.

Civics & Contracts
  • Fixed:

    Custom stats for civics were still recording even when the action that triggered the stat increase was prevented

  • Fixed:

    Text formulas in laws could sometimes cause the server to crash and the save to become corrupted

  • Fixed:

    The Distribution Station was incorrectly using time played to determine if eligible to receive items, rather than using days since joining the server

  • Fixed:

    Contracts were unable to be marked as failed

  • Fixed:

    Admin command /titles unassign was not working when targeting someone besides self

  • Fixed:

    It was not possible to repay loans when using a personal account

  • Fixed:

    Amount owed for a loan contract would not always update to reflect the amount remaining after making a partial payment

 

Food & Nutrition
  • Added modable variables for minimum calories and minimum nutrients provided for food items to be eligible for cravings (default is 200 calories and 12 nutrients)
  • Increased default amount of calories provided for food items to be eligible to a favorite/least favorite food to 500 from 50
  • Added modable variable for minimum nutrients provided to be a favorite/least favorite (default is 50)
  • Increased default minimum calories needed to be considered for Food Variety to 100 from 50
  • Increased default number of foods needed for Food Variety bonus to be hard capped from 40 to 60
  • Fixed:

    Food variety bonus would instantly jump up to the hard cap of 50% bonus when reaching the soft cap of 25%

  • Fixed:

    Sound effect for eating was not playing

 

Modkit
  • Added mod support for UI prefabs for a collection of variable types: Boolean, IEnumerable, Int32, and String
  • Fixed:

    Servers with large mods could experience slowdown when multiple people were connecting to the server for the first time and needed to download mods

  • Fixed:

    Quick Join & URL links would not did not properly launch with Steam version of Eco

 

UI
  • Updated Localization to cover many new strings
  • Updated tooltips for Lavish Workspace and Frugal Workspace talents to indicate the crafting tables must be placed on claimed land for these talents to work
  • Property overlay is now displayed on the map by default (It can still be disabled)
  • Fixed:

    Punctuation marks in chat were displaying an empty deed

  • Fixed:

    Pollution & sea level rise were missing statistics on the web UI

  • Fixed:

    Local worlds saves were unable to be sorted by date last played

  • Fixed:

    When scrolling in the server browser, the background shade for servers was appearing above the server list

  • Fixed:

    Opening the citizen object UI was showing the World Progress tab by default rather than the citizen objectives

  • Fixed:

    Exhaustion preference UI now displays units to indicate the number selection is based on hours

  • Fixed:

    There were typos in the Ecopedia „Trade“ and „Property“ entries

  • Fixed:

    After playing for a long amount of time, new chat messages and notifications would sometimes stop displaying

  • Fixed:

    „Setting Up Shop“ achievement was not displaying an icon when unlocked

  • Fixed:

    When level 0 in a specialty, the experience tooltip for this specialty would display symbols rather than a number for the amount of experience needed to level up this specialty

 

Vehicles & Tools
  • Further polished legacy cart controls to fully restore old cart behavior
  • Fixed:

    Skid steer did not have its normal smooth movement when picking up rubble

  • Fixed:

    Vehicles could slide on ramps even when movement keys were not being pressed

  • Fixed:

    Vehicles would sometimes disappear when crossing zero point on the map

  • Fixed:

    In some situations, tools would no longer work after switching from third person view to first person

  • Fixed:

    When using tools in third-person view, they could have faster animations than when using them in first-person view

 

General Fixes:
  • Fixed:

    It was possible to place objects on the edge of property that overlapped into other’s property

  • Fixed:

    Doors incorrectly required solid ground both in front of and behind the door in order to be placed in a location

  • Fixed:

    On rare occasions, a server would be unable to start after a restart due to being unable to load the chat

  • Fixed:

    Missing inventory stacks caused by removing modded items caused a NullReferenceException crash

  • Fixed:

    Incompatibilities in the latest Unity version were causing hard to identify client crashes

  • Fixed:

    Avatar could sometimes clip through the ground when moving through zero point

  • Fixed:

    Using command „/skills all“ followed by command „point“ caused Eco to freeze

