ECO – Update 9.3.6 released!

Update 9.3.6 has been released and addresses the following issues:
- Fixed a bug with WebUI that could result in severe sever lag with frequent chat requests
- Improved handling of chat history that will result in smaller file sizes for larger saves
- Two new sand concentration recipes for the Screening Machine and Sensor Based Belt Sorter
- Sand Concentrate recipe craft time reduced to 0.7 minutes from 1 minute
- Glass recipe craft time reduced to 1.2 minutes from 1.5 minutes and Sand cost reduced to 4 from 6
- Quicklime Glass recipe yield reduced to 1 minute from 2 minutes, Sand cost reduced to 3 from 10, Quicklime cost reduced to 2 from 3, craft time reduced to 1 minute from 2 minutes, and experience provided reduced to 70 from 175
- Fixed an issue with copying laws that would cause the original law to be changed
We are currently in the final stages of wrapping up Update 9.4 for release, but wanted to quickly address the critical WebUI issue in the meanwhile and included some adjustments to the Glassworking speciality to go along with this. We plan to publish a preview blog for 9.4 in the coming week and are looking forward to share more information about the update with you then.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen ECO Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com