Don’t Starve Together – [Game Update] – 470691

Changes
- Webber can now pick up follower Spiders
- Nurse Spiders no longer heals enemy spiders
- Abigail no longer damages friendly Spiders
Bug Fixes
- Spiders now sink when dropped into the water
- Fixed a bug where Webber’s followers would still target friendly players
- Fixed a bug causing Pan Flutes to lose their skin when floating.
- Fixed a bug causing smoldering items to not get this bug fix that was in the last hotfix:
- Fixed a bug causing fire protection devices(Ice Flingomatic, Waterballoon, Ice Staff, ect) to not prevent burnable things from immediately catching back on fire.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Don’t Starve Together Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com