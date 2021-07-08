Don’t Starve Together8. Juli 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Update] – 470262

Changes
  • This year’s Midsummer Cawnival has come to an end. It can be enabled at any time in the world settings.
  • Dangling Depth Dwellers now have HD art.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug causing the game to crash when picking up certain spiders.
  • Spiders no longer return to destroyed dens
  • Spider Eggs no longer display decorations while placing them.
  • Fixed a save/load bug with followers.
  • Fixed a bug causing fire protection devices(Ice Flingomatic, Waterballoon, Ice Staff, ect) to not prevent burnable things from immediately catching back on fire.
