Don’t Starve Together7. Oktober 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 481207

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
  • Fixed a bug where Freeze Rounds would crash the server when extinguishing a fire
  • Fixed a bug causing flying creatures in the caves to ignore the world collision after waking up from sleep.
  • Fixed the character stuttering while hopping on or off a boat while lag compensation is enabled.
  • Fixed a movement speed bug when amphibious creatures are in the water and fail to jump onto a boat.
  • Fixed a save/load issue with the Fire Staff and Ice Staff projectiles
  • Knobby trees no longer become Treeguards.
  • Structures can now be built on the flooring of the Distilled Knowledge puzzle.
  • Mod bug fix: The Ancient Guardian’s StateGraph’s name no longer conflicts with the Clockwork Rook’s StateGraph.
