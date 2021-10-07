Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 481207

- Fixed a bug where Freeze Rounds would crash the server when extinguishing a fire
- Fixed a bug causing flying creatures in the caves to ignore the world collision after waking up from sleep.
- Fixed the character stuttering while hopping on or off a boat while lag compensation is enabled.
- Fixed a movement speed bug when amphibious creatures are in the water and fail to jump onto a boat.
- Fixed a save/load issue with the Fire Staff and Ice Staff projectiles
- Knobby trees no longer become Treeguards.
- Structures can now be built on the flooring of the Distilled Knowledge puzzle.
- Mod bug fix: The Ancient Guardian’s StateGraph’s name no longer conflicts with the Clockwork Rook’s StateGraph.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Don’t Starve Together Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com