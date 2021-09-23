Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 479502

- The following creatures can now be stun locked for a number of hits: MacTusk, Wee MacTusk, No-Eye-Deer, Pigmen (all types), Merms, Bunneymen, Bee Queen, and Celestial Champion (phase 3).
- Fixed the Tail o‘ Three Cats not showing while equipped.
- Fixed Woodie’s movement speed when transforming into a were-form while in a storm.
- Fixed a rare crash when using the Slingshot.
- Woby, while in big form, should no longer occasionally run away when Walter approaches.
- Updated various skins to match the skin tones of the character wearing it.
