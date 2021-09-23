Don’t Starve Together23. September 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 479502

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
  • The following creatures can now be stun locked for a number of hits: MacTusk, Wee MacTusk, No-Eye-Deer, Pigmen (all types), Merms, Bunneymen, Bee Queen, and Celestial Champion (phase 3).
  • Fixed the Tail o‘ Three Cats not showing while equipped.
  • Fixed Woodie’s movement speed when transforming into a were-form while in a storm.
  • Fixed a rare crash when using the Slingshot.
  • Woby, while in big form, should no longer occasionally run away when Walter approaches.
  • Updated various skins to match the skin tones of the character wearing it.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Don’t Starve Together Gameserver auf  4Netplayers.com

 

Related Posts

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 478446

16. September 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 464183

17. Mai 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 463347

11. Mai 2021

Dont Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 464835

21. Mai 2021