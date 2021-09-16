Don’t Starve Together16. September 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 478446

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
  • Fixed a rendering crash on pc’s with low end hardware (crashes related to when a creature dies or a tree is burnt)
  • Added Wanda’s emote sounds.
  • Tweaked the Ancient Fuelweaver so it should not get stunlocked by whips, including the Alarming Clock.
  • Reduced the volume of the pulse sound when Wanda naturally ages one year while young and middle-aged.
  • Life Giving Amulet no longer consumes durability while equipped by Wanda.
  • Wanda’s Backstep and Backtrek markers will now show on top of the oasis lake and the flooring around the Ancient Gateway.
  • Fixed a controller crash in the Character select screen when trying to view starting Curios for characters that don’t have any.
  • The Ice Fishing Rod now applies it’s skin to bobbers and floats while fishing.
