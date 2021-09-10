Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 477964

- Fixed crash in Shop screen due to missing art.
- Fixed a crash while crafting a Rift Watch while free crafting is enabled with mods
- Fixed a black screen when two Wanda’s use a Second Chance Watch on the same ghost.
- Fixed crafting materials not being consumed with the sculpting table and a few of the crafting recipes.
- Fixed a bug where Wanda would get the new crafting sanity bonus every time she crafted a Backtrek watch.
- Fixed a rare crash while raising an Anchor
- Added Wanda’s animated short to her compendium page.
- Fixed Essential Wanda skin name.
- Fixed weavable characters showing up when in offline mode.
- Fixed Wanda’s missing feet when wearing Free Roaming Feet.
- Fixed Wanda’s nose when yawning.
