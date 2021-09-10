Don’t Starve Together10. September 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 477964

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
  • Fixed crash in Shop screen due to missing art.
  • Fixed a crash while crafting a Rift Watch while free crafting is enabled with mods
  • Fixed a black screen when two Wanda’s use a Second Chance Watch on the same ghost.
  • Fixed crafting materials not being consumed with the sculpting table and a few of the crafting recipes.
  • Fixed a bug where Wanda would get the new crafting sanity bonus every time she crafted a Backtrek watch.
  • Fixed a rare crash while raising an Anchor
  • Added Wanda’s animated short to her compendium page.
  • Fixed Essential Wanda skin name.
  • Fixed weavable characters showing up when in offline mode.
  • Fixed Wanda’s missing feet when wearing Free Roaming Feet.
  • Fixed Wanda’s nose when yawning.
