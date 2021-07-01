Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 469733

Bug Fixes
- Spiders no longer return to burning or frozen dens
- Mutating a spider in a backpack no longer crashes the game
- Fixed some animation flows when feeding spiders
- Fixed a potential memory leak issue with the spider buffs
- Fixed a looping sound issue when dens burned
- Fixed a bug where spiders would get stuck on the wrong sleep state when dropped from the inventory
- Bedazzled or follower spiders no longer have a negative sanity aura on non-Webber players
- Players can no longer shave dead, burning or frozen spider dens
- Fixed a bug where Bedazzled spiders would still attack players unprovoked
- Fixed Webber not being faster on Webbed tiles on the client
- Fixed a bug where any character could pickup sleeping spiders by pressing space
- Fixed some missing symbols on the spiderden
- Webber can now eat raw meat with no penalty
- Fixed some symbol issues with Webber’s idle when he wore a hat
- Nurse spiders no longer heal dead spiders
- Fixed a sound issue with the Healing Glop
- Fixed a bug causing Malbatross to be unsummonable after reloading the world unless you went fishing.
- Followers will now retain their loyalty to you upon reconnecting to the world if you are close enough to them when rejoining.
- The Attack button will no longer target spiders as Webber.
- Fixed a crash when unloading mods with custom world setting groups.
- Fixed a bug causing modded world setting icons to not appear until you scrolled the world settings page a tiny bit.
- Fixed a texture issue with Silk Robes when using the pickaxe.
