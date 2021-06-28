Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 469426

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a couple crashes triggered by decorating the a tier 3 Spider Den in specific situations
- The Spider Queen no longer spawns if Webber is sleeping in the Den
- Players can now use the Switcher Doodles on Spiders in their inventory
- Feeding a Switcher Doodle to a non following Spider should now cause it to follow the player
- Spiders are properly affected by eating food now, allowing them to heal and other effects
- Spiders can be fed in inventory, preventing them from dying
- The Den Decorating Set art should now be HD
- Only Webber can use the Spider Whistle
- The Nurse Spider can now heal Webber as well
- Fixed a crash triggered by trying to decorate non-standard dens
- Pacified and follower Spiders no longer attack walls
- Fixed missing boat jump animation on the Spitter, Hider and Shattered spiders
- Fixed a bug where dens would no longer be upgradeable after shaving off the decorations
- Webber should wake up normally from the Den when morning comes
- Fixed a bug that caused Tumble weeds to drop Warrior Costume Pattern instead of a random blueprint from the Fight crafting menu
- Fixed the positioning of the rear view of Webber’s head in some skins.
- Fixed and added various strings.
- Fixed issue that caused skins on certain items to not change correctly when the Clean Sweeper was used on them while they were floating.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Malbatross from respawning after getting killed without restarting your game.
