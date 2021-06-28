Don’t Starve Together28. Juni 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 469426

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a couple crashes triggered by decorating the a tier 3 Spider Den in specific situations
  • The Spider Queen no longer spawns if Webber is sleeping in the Den
  • Players can now use the Switcher Doodles on Spiders in their inventory
  • Feeding a Switcher Doodle to a non following Spider should now cause it to follow the player
  • Spiders are properly affected by eating food now, allowing them to heal and other effects
  • Spiders can be fed in inventory, preventing them from dying
  • The Den Decorating Set art should now be HD
  • Only Webber can use the Spider Whistle
  • The Nurse Spider can now heal Webber as well
  • Fixed a crash triggered by trying to decorate non-standard dens
  • Pacified and follower Spiders no longer attack walls
  • Fixed missing boat jump animation on the Spitter, Hider and Shattered spiders
  • Fixed a bug where dens would no longer be upgradeable after shaving off the decorations
  • Webber should wake up normally from the Den when morning comes
  • Fixed a bug that caused Tumble weeds to drop Warrior Costume Pattern instead of a random blueprint from the Fight crafting menu
  • Fixed the positioning of the rear view of Webber’s head in some skins.
  • Fixed and added various strings.
  • Fixed issue that caused skins on certain items to not change correctly when the Clean Sweeper was used on them while they were floating.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Malbatross from respawning after getting killed without restarting your game.
