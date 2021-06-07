Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 466444, 466501 & 466644

[Game Hotfix] – 466444, 466501 & 466644
Bug Fixes – 466644
- Fixed a crash when using the Celestial Portal to change characters while the cawnival theme music is playing.
- Fixed a bug where the theme music (working, farming, cawnival, etc) might not turn back on after changing characters.
- Fixed a crash when a Scrambling Egg is tossed into the ocean as the game is ending.
- Fixed a crash when examining a Carrat on the Carrat Scale while the Year of the Carrat event is not active.
- Fixed a Chester bug when picking up the Eye Bone while on a boat.
- Crow Kids will no longer block the placement of structures
Bug Fixes – 466501
- Fixed some bugs with summoning the Corvus Goodfeather to the Carnival Trees.
- Fixed a bug where some items would not display their inventory icon while held with the mouse
Bug Fixes – 466444
- Fixed a crash when placing cawnival games with a specific camera rotation.
