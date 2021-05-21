Don’t Starve Together21. Mai 2021

Dont Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 464835

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
Bug Fix:
  • Fixed not being able to build the Incomplete Experiment after reloading the game under some circumstances
