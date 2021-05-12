Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 463593

- Fixed bug causing invisible floating hats when using the Clean Sweeper.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain objects that emit light in your inventory to not properly display for other players.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain wearable items to be invisible when dropped on the ground.
- Fixed an optimization issue with skinner components.
- Improved the look of the Fist Shake emote with Wendy’s Supernatural skin.
- Curio Collector won’t show up outside of the Year of the Beefalo Event.
- Fixed the orientation of fx when casting spells.
- Fixed a bug causing certain light sources to not properly move with the player.
