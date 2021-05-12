Don’t Starve Together12. Mai 2021

Don’t Starve Together – [Game Hotfix] – 463593

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
  • Fixed bug causing invisible floating hats when using the Clean Sweeper.
  • Fixed a bug that caused certain objects that emit light in your inventory to not properly display for other players.
  • Fixed a bug that caused certain wearable items to be invisible when dropped on the ground.
  • Fixed an optimization issue with skinner components.
  • Improved the look of the Fist Shake emote with Wendy’s Supernatural skin.
  • Curio Collector won’t show up outside of the Year of the Beefalo Event.
  • Fixed the orientation of fx when casting spells.
  • Fixed a bug causing certain light sources to not properly move with the player.
