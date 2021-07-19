DayZ – Update 1.13

Hello survivors!
We’re excited to announce that game update 1.13 has been released on all platforms! Before we dive into the contents of the update, we’d like to take a moment to thank everyone on PC and Xbox for participating in the experimental phase. If you’re interested in a detailed rundown of the changes we made, head on over to the changelog forum posts (PC, console). And if you encounter any issues, we’d love it if you let us know on our channels. Feedback tracker
Now let’s take a look at what’s been changed and added!
We are introducing the legendary M16-A2 assault rifle together with its iconic 3 round burst mode. This rifle accepts standard 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition and is compatible with most M4-A1 magazines. Due to the lack of an attachment rail, its customizability options are very limited, which means it is easier to find in the world than the M4-A1 rifle.
We also have some new weapon attachments. The first is a brand new ATOG 6×48 optic which, just like its smaller version, is compatible with any western rifle with an attachment rail. This is going to be a new favorite toy for any Pioneer snipers out there. Next we have two new magazines: a 45 round for KA-74 rifles and an actual 60 round standardized magazine for 5.56x45mm rifles, which replaces the standardized coupled 30 round magazine.
Now let’s talk about the changes to player vs player combat. We’ve changed the way the unconscious state works during firearm combat, making its length dependent on which caliber is used to knock down a target. There were also a number of changes made to player damage zones, which will reduce the chances of a double punishment in the form of falling unconscious and breaking a leg, as well as seemingly invincible arms and shoulders when wearing a ballistic vest. Speaking of vests, we have reduced the strength of police and plate carrier vests. The plate carrier vest is also less durable and all of the ballistic vests have higher repair kit consumption.
We have also further iterated on the infected AI. One of the biggest changes is making the individual infected more distinct in their abilities by adding new types of infected and scaling the infected difficulty with the player’s overall progression through the game world. Other changes to the infected AI include:
A stealth approach is now more viable because of increased noise dampening (lesser ability of infected to hear noise through obstacles) and lowered noise from a player’s crouch sprint.
Infected are now attracted by smoke grenades, flare gun flares, fireplaces, and explosions.
Infected are now more likely to leave the position of unconscious players, thus preventing the frustrating waking up – unconscious loop.
All infected attacks are now blockable and overall infected attack speed has been reduced (but not down to 1.11 levels).
And last, but certainly not least, we are introducing the chance for wounds to get infected. This means that from now on, you should always keep an eye on which item is used to treat wounds. We’ve added a new label on the items, displaying their disinfected state, which allows you to quickly recognize which items are safe and which are not. Damaging disinfected items removes the state and requires applying disinfectant again. If a wound gets infected, the infection is spread over two stages. The first can be treated by disinfecting the wound, while the second is more punishing and needs to be treated with antibiotics. The second stage also includes a new fever condition, which is triggered during influenza.
We hope you are going to enjoy this update. We wish you safe adventures and hope you’ll listen carefully over the summer because a storm is coming!
„Is there anything more frightening than people?“ – Svetlana Alexievich
