Day of Dragons – PATCH VERSION 1.J.C.0

VERSION 1.J.C.0
Client/Server Patch
ADDED
- Hardwood forest area
- More AI spawn locations
CHANGED
- Polished collision on medium conifers, to reduce chance of getting stuck on trees
- Stuck/Unstuck commands should be better at unstucking players stuck in trees or rocks
- Minor Tweaks to Forgotten Forests map
FIXED
- Fixed rare bug sometimes causing player progress to be lost
- Fixed server crash due to players logging in and out repeatedly between auto-saves
- Fixed floating eggs from players who alt-f4 while on loading screen
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Day of Dragons Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com