Day of Dragons26. Juli 2021

Day of Dragons – PATCH VERSION 1.J.C.0

By Sebastian Rosendorfer
VERSION 1.J.C.0
Client/Server Patch

 

ADDED

 

  • Hardwood forest area
  • More AI spawn locations

 

CHANGED

 

  • Polished collision on medium conifers, to reduce chance of getting stuck on trees
  • Stuck/Unstuck commands should be better at unstucking players stuck in trees or rocks
  • Minor Tweaks to Forgotten Forests map

 

FIXED

 

  • Fixed rare bug sometimes causing player progress to be lost
  • Fixed server crash due to players logging in and out repeatedly between auto-saves
  • Fixed floating eggs from players who alt-f4 while on loading screen

