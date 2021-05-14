Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Release Notes for 5/13/2021

[CSGO 360 STATS]
– Adjusted the calculation for the weapon performance category score.
[MISC]
– Fixed a case where players would receive duplicate warnings about launching in untrusted mode.
[MAPS]
Ancient
-Implemented Cubby 2.0 in mid connector to A, to remove cheap shoulder angle towards site
-Slimmed down the fancy rock, also in mid connector to A
-Sparsed foliage and improved clipping on boost planter near A main
-Quieted down soundscape birds
-Removed clipping from top of bombsite sign in A site, allowing you to self-boost to planter by T main
-Added vphysics clip to T spawn water so guns don’t fully submerge
-So many clip brush tweaks
-Blocked grenades from entering inaccessible building by T entrance to mid
-Blocked pixelgaps through scaffolding near B site
-Blocked pixelgaps through doorway trim in new CT path to A site
-Simplified grenade collision on rooftops
-General optimizations
Grind
– Made wall on A long surfable
– Fixed invisible wall near B site
– Fixed out of map boost near A site
– Fixed collision of wall near A site
– Fixed collision of pillars around A site
– Minor art updates around T spawn
Frostbite
– Fixed a regression with airdrops
– Fixed stuck spots (thanks Jakob & conzept)
– Fixed a gap in terrain
– Reworked watchtower models
