Conan Exiles – PC Update 2.5.2 (08.09.2021)

Greetings Exiles,
We have a small update that addresses some of the exploits you’ve reported after the 2.5 patch.
We are always working on improving Conan Exiles so please feel free to share your feedback with us.
- Chests that require a key to open can no longer be quick-looted.
- Harpy’s Kiss and Black Ice arrows can no longer be dismantled.
- Voidforge Bow no longer consumes glove durability and instead uses arrows normally. Damage is increased to compensate for this change (28, up from 22).
- Significantly reduced the amount of bonus the Frenzied Bow (Regular and Epic versions) receives from Oil of Agony.
