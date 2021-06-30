Conan Exiles – PC Patch 2.4.6.b (30.06.2021)

Greetings Exiles,
We’ve just released a small patch that should temporarily address the building pieces stability issues introduced after the 2.4.6 update.
Thank you for your patience and understanding while we continue to work on this issue.
- Added a temporary fix for the Stability issues introduced into the game after the 2.4.6 update.
We’ve disabled the following setting ‘dw.DisableBuildingValidation’. This has been set to 1 by default for now, as private server admins can change the setting to 0 to make enable this setting again.
