Conan Exiles – PC Patch 2.4.6 (24.06.2021)

Grüße, Exiles!
Wir sind unglaublich aufgeregt, endlich Patch 2.4.6 zu veröffentlichen. Er konzentriert sich auf die Behebung vieler gemeldeter Probleme, sowohl aktueller als auch klassischer, sowie auf das Hinzufügen einiger wirklich cooler Dinge! Wir veröffentlichen eine große QoL-Ergänzung für Modder, die fast seit dem ersten Tag angefordert wurde, sowie Optimierungen, die allen Plattformen helfen werden.
Zu allem Überfluss veröffentlichen wir mit diesem Patch ein riesiges neues Feature, das wir kaum erwarten können, Sie ausprobieren zu lassen: die Einzelspieler-/Koop-Map-Transferfunktion (im Spiel „Charakterkopie“ genannt). Dies ist eine eigenständige und unabhängige Version des (noch in Arbeit befindlichen) Server-Transfer-Features. Sie ist bereits in das Spiel integriert und ist nicht auf die Online-Server-Transfer-Infrastruktur angewiesen. Sie können mehr über dieses Feature und seine Funktionsweise in diesem separaten Forenbeitrag lesen.
Zu guter Letzt enthält dieser Patch alle Belohnungen, die während des Community-Events „Free Week“ freigeschaltet wurden. Ihr habt es absolut geschafft und ein komplettes neues Rüstungsset und einen Reittiersattel freigeschaltet. Gut gemacht! Sie können mehr über diese Belohnungen in unserem Blogbeitrag lesen.
Nochmals vielen Dank für Ihr anhaltendes Feedback und Ihre Unterstützung! Bleibt sicher!
- Character copy may fail to transfer all attribute points correctly when transferring back and forth in quick succession. We’re working on ironing out this situation in 2.5.
- When using the Russian localization, the confirmation prompt when using character copy is misleading. The correct confirmation prompt to use is “КОПИРОВАНИЕ”.
- Fixed a server crash caused by certain RCON commands.
- Fixed a number of other server and client crashes.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the game from starting in systems with Intel 10/11th Gen CPUs.
- Fixed a rare issue where game assets could get corrupted if playing the game while downloading Siptah.
- Optimized loading times on the game’s post-release assets.
- Fixed a client crash that would occur when loading large mod lists.
- Added more optimizations. This should reduce hitching issues in the console versions.
- Triggering first person mode is no longer possible immediately after stopping an emote.
- Fixed an exploit regarding a loophole in dismantling an item.
- Added new improvements to the Anti-Undermesh tool on the Siptah map. This is still not enabled on official servers as we continue work on it.
- Added character transfer between maps in single-player and co-operative modes. See how it works in this post.
- Added rewards for the Free Week community challenge.
- MODDING: Added per-column data table merging rules so multiple mods can modify the same table rows. Documentation for this change is available in the Modding Discord.
- It is now possible to place Fence Foundations on the side of a Wedge Foundation after one has been attached previously.
- Fixed an issue where the placement brush would cause ghosting issues if fast switching between pieces.
- Fixed an issue where buildings would randomly collapse on a server restart. Yes, really. Send your condolences in the comments for this original classic leaving us, and for the many buildings it took with it.
- Fixed an issue where some Thrall crafting recipes would not show under certain circumstances.
- Primeval armor set now costs star-metal to craft as intended.
- Fixed an issue which caused all shield durability damage to be set to 0.
- Fixed an issue where the Witch Queen would not spawn correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the bosses within the Midnight Grove would not spawn correctly.
- Fixed an issue where certain T4 Black Corsairs thralls would have Stats and Growth Stats set to 0.
- Defeating NPCs spawned by the surge should now advance the “Defeat a surge enemy” journey step.
- Fixed an issue where the VFX on the casting table and moulding bench were offset.
- Rejoice, PC Master Race! It is now possible to play above 60fps without having your character slowly drifting out of sheer graphical power. #hidigitalfoundry
- Fixed a number of issues where Elder Essence would not spawn correcly in many essence chests across Siptah.
- Fixed an issue where a Giant King figurine would give the wrong figure.
- Fixed an issue where mods with custom maps were not working as expected.
Microsoft Store-specific:
- Fixed a connection issue with the Funcom Live Services that occurred while having the setting “You can share outside of XBOX” set to “Block”.
- Fixed a number of issues that would cause text and voice chat features to not respect voice communication settings.
- MODDING: Fixed an issue where mods with custom maps were not working as expected.
- MODDING: NPC Stats, Growths, Perks and Level Curves can now be edited by modders.
- Fixed an issue where some resource nodes would spawn duplicated on Siptah.
- Fixed a rare UI issue when disconnecting a controller when creating a game.
- Fixed a significant number of UI issues when playing with a controller.
- Fixed a minor issue where it was possible to attempt to rename a chest you didn’t own.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to toggle the clan invite block option with a controller.
