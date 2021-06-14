Conan Exiles – PC Patch 2.4.5 (14.06.2021)

Greetings, Exiles.
We’re releasing a small patch today, containing the critical fixes released a couple of weeks ago.
This PC patch has been released for both the Steam and Microsoft Store builds to ensure parity between these versions.
Thank you for your ongoing support, stay safe!
– Fixed a client crash that would occur when loading large mod lists.
– Fixed an issue where mods with custom maps were not working as expected.
– Microsoft Store-specific:
– Fixed a connection issue with the Funcom Live Services that occurred while having the setting “You can share outside of XBOX” set to “Block”.
– Fixed a number of issues that would cause text and voice chat features to not respect voice communication settings.
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Conan Exiles Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com