Beyond The Wire – Hotfix: 0.15.1 Released!

Willkommen Soldaten!
Der Hotfix 0.15.1 behebt verschiedene Gameplay- und visuelle Probleme seit der Veröffentlichung von 0.15.
Optimierungen / Allgemeine Korrekturen
– Unintended gathering of XP
– Third person voiceover for ANZAC hearable everywhere
– Some Universal roles were not selectable
– T-Gewehr missing ammo display
– Removed tank from roles where it was not intended
– AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.
Open following file\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn’t exist, create it.
Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
– Some personal statistics don’t currently display the scores correctly
– Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
– Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
– Ansoncourt daylight layer underground bunkers have lighting issues
– Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
– Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
– Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
– Tanks are blocked from driving sometimes. Please press SHIFT+SPACE or Q to unlock brakes
– Tank roles can appear selectable/spawnable when not having enough XP but will not spawn with a tank
– Tanks leave invisible collision volumes at their spawn location
– Certain historic roles appear not available
– Shooting range for ANZAC is missing
