Avorion – Beta Branch Patch 2.0.6 – Patchnotes

Beta Branch Note:
These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for
testing experimental changes
and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch ‚Beta Branch – Newest Changes & Experimental Features‘.
Gameplay
- Ships now appear more often while on operations
- Codes of mission exodus shortcut are now tracked in the mission description
Balancing
„We’d like to reduce wait times for high-end ships when traveling with hyperspace jumps, so we’re significantly increasing hyperspace cooldown reduction bonuses, while increasing required energy by the same factor. This essentially speeds up hyperspace cooldown, saving you precious waiting time.“
-
- When remaining hyperspace cooldown is high, cooldown reduction by boosting is higher
- when more than 120s are remaining, cooldown reduction is now 12x faster, required energy 6x as much
- when more than 60s are remaining, cooldown reduction is now 8x faster, required energy 4x as much
- when less than 60s are remaining, cooldown reduction is now 4x faster, required energy 2x as much (this is the system that was in place already)
- When remaining hyperspace cooldown is high, cooldown reduction by boosting is higher
-
- In clear space:
- when more than 15s are remaining, cooldown reduction is 12x faster, required energy 6x as much
- when more than 7.5s are remaining, cooldown reduction is 8x faster, required energy 4x as much
- when less than 7.5s are remaining, cooldown reduction is 4x faster, required energy 2x as much (this is the system that was in place already)
- In clear space:
-
- Boosting towards the jump point for HS jump cooldown is now possible while under attack
- The same principles for faster cooldown apply as for the other systems above
- Keep in mind that your hyperspace drive recharges with only 25% of its power while you’re under attack
- Boosting towards the jump point for HS jump cooldown is now possible while under attack
UI
- Updated translations
Bugfixes
„As always, bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from User Bug Reports, that were submitted through our bug reporter! Thanks for your help and keep it up! :)“
-
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where mouse sometimes moved erratically when galaxy map was opened in strategy mode
- Fixed an issue where windows had unforeseen overlap in main menu
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where a pirate wasn’t properly set to friendly in family storyline
- Fixed an issue on the galaxy map when a ship disappears while trying to find an area for its next operation
- [UBR] Fixed several issues where milestones wouldn’t unlock in alliance ships
- Note that some milestones can only be unlocked as a player by design
-
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the amount of resources gainable through the „Resource Shortage“ mission didn’t scale depending on location in the galaxy
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where stolen goods were usable for „Resource Shortage“ mission
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where turret AI was unable to see hidden asteroids highlighted by miner captain
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where turret AI could see higher-level hidden asteroids than it should
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where docking lasers remained when pulling an already docking ship towards you while in a station
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where group 9 of turret orders was always reset when sending a ship on an operation
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where auto assign crew setting wasn’t reliably remembered when sending a ship on an operation
- [UBR] Fixed galaxy map tracked mission display showing no or an old mission on reopening the map
- [UBR] Fixed dialog in missing freighters mission
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where autopilot wasn’t stoppable by using mouse based keybind
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the root block of a ship remained in multiplayer as a ghost
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where travel command could take 0s to travel to a location when hyperspace cooldown is low enough
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where hyperspace cooldown could be 0s
- [UBR] Fixed several issues where camera positions weren’t properly remembered for ships
- [UBR] Fixed several issues in „She’s innocent!“
- Pirates now attack player when they selected „pay“ but can’t
- Pirates now jump away more naturally
- Mission will now mark the sector where the container is if player forgets to take it
- Fixed an issue where auto turrets could destroy a pirate that was important for the mission to continue
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the dialog with IHDTX could start in loading screen
- Fixed an issue where additional hyperspace cooldown energy was going up even though the engine was blocked
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Avorion Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com