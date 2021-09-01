Beta Branch Patch 2.0.5 – Patchnotes

Beta Branch Note:
Diese Änderungen sind derzeit im Beta-Zweig verfügbar. Der Beta-Zweig dient zum Testen experimenteller Änderungen und zum Finden und Beheben von Fehlern.
So erhältst du Zugang zum Beta-Zweig (VERWENDUNG AUF EIGENES RISIKO):
Rechtsklick auf Avorion in deiner Steam-Liste, Eigenschaften -> Betas -> Wähle den Zweig ‚Beta Branch – Newest Changes & Experimental Features‘.
Gameplay
„More general QoL for everyone! Ships now stop when they don’t have a salvaging license in a scrapyard, gems now have a purpose, and we’ve added a ’stealthy‘ swiftness so that you can tell your ships more safely to fly somewhere with minimal attack problems.“
- Salvage AI now stops when its salvaging license runs out
- Gems are now bought by Habitats and Casinos
- Added a „stealthy“ swiftness for travel command with very low attack probability but high travel time
- Commodores of escorting ships now properly reduce attack chance for Travel Command
- AI ships can now use armed auto turrets to defend themselves while mining/salvaging
- ‚Dock to station‘, ‚peaceful patrol‘ and ‚refine ores‘ AI states now set the ship to ‚passive‘ instead of ‚idle‘ to avoid spinning
- Asteroids are now guaranteed in scrapyard sectors to avoid mining ships appearing and doing nothing
- Captains can now no longer be Intimidating and Harmless at the same time
Balancing
„We’re buffing the normal delivery missions to make them more worthwhile, and there will be more missions available in general. We’re also changing the mine/salvage operation safe mode, and you won’t be able to use absolute minimum effort ships in areas where they’re obviously outclassed. It’s been pointed out to us that sending a 2 slot iron ship to mine for 4h in (1:1) without it being in any danger doesn’t feel balanced and we agree. They’ll need to be at least a little bit on par with ships in the area or you’ll have to use an escort to protect them.“
- Doubled base rewards for delivery missions
- Delivery mission bonus reward now scales with location in the galaxy
- Doubled base rewards for resource shortage missions (now 4x the good’s price)
- Resource shortage mission bonus reward now scales with location in the galaxy
- Increased number of available bulletin board missions
- Increased likelihood of Tier III captain mission
- Mine Operation’s safe mode now reduces attack chance by 90% instead of setting it to flat 0%
- Salvage Operation’s safe mode now reduces attack chance by 90% instead of setting it to flat 0%
- Energy drain of energy to shield converter is now static for each rarity
- Increased prices of energy to shield converter upgrades to be more on par with other upgrades
- Increased fluctuation of the amount of goods available through trade contracts
- Reduced reputation gain of a few side missions from +10000 to +7500 to make them more on par with other missions
- Clearing out a pirate sector now grants +3500 reputation to a nearby faction
UI
„Some more UI QoL improvements, enjoy!“
- Added an alternative view for ship weapon overview that doesn’t fill out the selection by slot, but by turret
- Added better error messages as to why a captain can’t sell something (esp. which good is problematic)
- Readded display of total crew salary
- Escorting ships now additionally show the description of their escorted ships
- Added a config option to enable/disable encyclopedia pop ups
- Improved Translations
- Improved rendering performance of map tag icons when there are many icons
Bugfixes
„As always, bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from User Bug Reports, that were submitted through our bug reporter! Thanks for your help and keep it up! :)“
- [UBR] Fixed some wrong translations
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where fighter AI was not properly detecting wreckages
- Fixed an issue where unowned objects were shown as purple instead of grey
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where seeker shots of autopiloted ships targeted the wrong objects on the client
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where autopiloted ships aimed badly on the client
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where mines didn’t buy things as intended
- [UBR] Fixed several issues where jumping into some specific sectors could cause the game to crash
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where ships on operations (and NPC ships) always used all weapons on the ship for everything
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where auto turrets were shooting ships that were assigned as friends
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where permanently installed upgrades could get lost when the ship was too massively damaged
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where upgrades could get lost on reconstruction
- Fixed a few script crashes
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the boost of ships would continue over loading screen, draining too much energy on hyperspace jump
- Fixed a performance issue in UI of Mine and Salvage Operation
- Fixed an issue where missions weren’t tracked correctly
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where academy was reset when a ship went on an operation
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where cloning pods were reset when a ship went on an operation
- Fixed an issue where repairing turret bases crashed the game
- Fixed an issue where players would get Black Market DLC rewards even though they don’t own the DLC
- Fixed some crashes in commands when using them with alliance ships
- Fixed a crash in strategy mode when hovering an object that was just destroyed
- Fixed an issue where hangar didn’t properly detect highest material of deployed fighter
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where mining/salvaging fighters were recalled all the time by its mothership while mining
- [UBR] Fixed rigid and coaxial turrets being able to shoot through the ship
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where procurecommand’s „stolen“ checkbox was still checked and used even though it was invisible
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where hyperspace engine cooling would show the wrong times
