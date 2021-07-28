Avorion – The Avorion 2.0 Beta is now live!

Die Beta für Avorion Update 2.0 ist jetzt live auf dem Beta-Branch!
Hey Leute! Hier sind die vorläufigen Patchnotes für das Update 2.0! (Aktuell leider nur auf Englisch verfügbar.) Es gibt noch viel, viel mehr, das passiert ist, aber um hier nicht eine volle Wall of Text zu erzeugen haben wir uns auf die wichtigsten Änderungen beschränkt. Stattdessen möchten wir euch ermutigen, selbst ins Spiel zu gehen und die Änderungen selbst zu erleben!
So erhaltet ihr Zugang auf den Beta-Branch (AUF EIGENE GEFAHR):
Beta Branch Notiz:
Die Änderungen sind aktuell auf dem Beta-Branch zugänglich. Der Beta-Branch ist für das
Testen experimenteller Änderungen
und um Bugs und Fehler zu ermitteln und zu beheben.
So erhaltet ihr Zugang auf den Beta-Branch (AUF EIGENE GEFAHR):
Rechtsklick auf Avorion in eurer Steam-Liste, Eigenschaften -> Betas -> Branch „Beta Branch – Newest Changes & Experimental Features“.
General Gameplay
„So much has happened! It’s far too much to list in these notes for now, so we’ll only list the biggest changes! We had plenty of balancing changes as well, and we’ll keep an eye on things to make sure that things stay smooth!“
-
- Added a „Free Play“ Scenario
- Added repair with credits only at Repair Docks
- Fixed an error in the name-translator of other ships and stations
- Names of NPC ships & stations should now be more pronounceable
- Added more diverse civil Ships
- Added ambient shuttles that populate the sector
- Added more named weapons
- Added a secret boss fight
- Added a new procedural bounty hunting mission
- Added lights to some containers
- Added a shortcut to the Exodus story mission
- Added Towing instead of Reconstruction Tokens
- Added a device to rename sectors
- Removed cargo shuttles, factories can now trade amount each other in-sector through the civilian shuttles
- Added a pirate loot transporter
- Added a few easter eggs
- Torpedoes can now drop as loot
- Added strength indicators for enemies
- Added a Travel Hub to do longer jumps
- Made flight AI of ships in combat more reckless and engaging
- Added several new sound effects for weapon & other loot pickup
- Improved the introduction mission for the Strategy Mode
- Improved the introduction mission for Trading
- Added a mission to track progress of the Xsotan Swarm Event
- Added some trading goods that can be dropped during R-Mining & R-Salvaging
- Improved names of turrets and upgrades
- Added pirate carriers
- Added tons of cool other stuff
Balancing
„Just like the other changes, a lot has happened here and we’re listing on the most important ones! You should check out the other topics for some balancing changes that were made there.“
- Improved rewards of nearly all missions
- Reduced number of claimable asteroids, increased their value
- Upgrades start to drop once they’re starting to be useful (ie. no shield-upgrades in Iron & Titanium regions, etc.)
- Massively increased capacity of battery blocks
- Added one imbalance to test our community & bug reporters
- Reduced amount of processing power required for Subsystem Sockets 4 and up
UI Redesign
„We all know it was necessary, and things look so much better now! We hope you enjoy it just as much as we do!“
-
- Improved the looks of the UI
- You don’t know how much I’d love to go on about this, but you should instead just check it out yourselves 🙂
- Improved the looks of the UI
-
- Added several color-blind modes
- Colorblind people: Please provide feedback if things are clearer now, we’d like to know if there is still stuff to improve!
- Added several color-blind modes
-
- Added a detailed sector overview
- Added several Galaxy Map improvements
- Added pinging on the Galaxy Map
- Added a setting to reveal your position to others
- Added a toggle between faction & relation colors on the map
- Added many hints about buttons and controls
- Improved camera controls in StrategyMode & GalaxyMap
- Improved UI of craft weaponry
Auto-Targeting
„No more 50% penalty but full control over which turrets should fire independently!“
-
- Removed the 50% damage penalty from automatic turrets
- Added new kinds of turret slots:
- Defensive (for PDCs)
- Auto Slots (for automatic turrets)
- Turrets can now be configured to be automatically firing
- Added new subsystems for automatic turrets, updated existing subsystems
New Progression
„The new progession is meant to challenge you on your way to the center of the galaxy. Players will be required to prove themselves in a new area before they can get their hands on the new building knowledge. But if you don’t like that, you can just go for Avorion Classic!“
-
- Building blocks now requires Building Knowledge about their material, which you can find over the course of the game
- Either beat a strong pirate or boss encounter in the respective area, or
- Achieve good relations with a faction and buy the knowledge at one of their shipyards in the respective area
- Building blocks now requires Building Knowledge about their material, which you can find over the course of the game
-
- Building Knowledge grants you the ability to build up to a certain material and subsystem socket number (read: Processing Power)
- Processing Power
- Made Processing Power of the ship more visual
- Improved clarity about what Processing Power does and what blocks increase it
- Added a „Classic Avorion“ Scenario, which has full Building Knowledge unlocked from the start
Crew Rework
„Hiring crew was sometimes a rather tedious task, and the amount of crew necessary for some ships was a little overwhelming. With 2.0, we want to give you the options of either having a more bare-bones crew on the ship or investing in a fully functional crew that will boost your ship’s performance to 200%!“
-
- Reduced the amount of crew necessary to keep the ship running at basic capacity
- Only half the crew is necessary now
- Adjusted salary accordingly
- Reduced the amount of crew necessary to keep the ship running at basic capacity
-
- Reduced the amount of workforce that is necessary to push a ship’s performance to 100%
- Ship performance of engine and mechanics can now be boosted to up to 200%
- Boost in velocity is now reflected in velocity display on top of the HUD
- Ranks are now assigned automatically by your crewmembers
- Ranks are now among the crew and no longer separate professions
- Morale decays more quickly once there is an issue on the ship
- Morale will only start to impact workforce once it arrives at 0%
- Morale no longer leads to the crew leaving the ship, but instead going on strike
Map Commands
„More work for your captains – less for you! With the new map commands you can now easily send your ship on a longer mission to collect resources, trade, explore and more!“
-
- Changed the map commands to be easier to use and less finnicky
- Map commands require a captain, who will then take full control of the ship
- The ship won’t be available during that time, unless recalled
-
- Added the following new commands:
- Mine
- Salvage
- Travel
- Sell
- Procure
- Trade
- Supply
- Expedition
- Scout
- Restock
- Refine
- Added the following new commands:
- Added regular yields that the captains of the ships will send to you
Captains
„We gave captains more character – and a class. And traits. And levels.“
- Added new kinds of captains with various classes, perks and traits
- Captains can now level up
- Captains now give bonuses to the ship, depending on their class
- Multiple captains can be taken on the ship as passengers
- Added a new mission that ends with a high-tier captain
Fighter Rework
„We want the carrier-playstyle to be more of a specialization that’s worth it – so we’re making things easier but we’ll also require you to specialize your ship more to, uh, carrier more.“
-
- Added grouping of Squads
- Fighters are now remote controlled, pilots stay on the ship and won’t get lost on destruction
- Fighters can now boost when they start flying longer distances
- Reduced fighter production costs by 50%
- Carriers need subsystems on board for more than 1 squad
- Added a new subsystem for fighter squads
-
- Added a fighter skin that can be applied to an entire squad
- Performance Improvements
- Improved rendering performance when fighters are deployed
- Improved networking performance of the mothership
Autopilot
„Every ship now has an autopilot that will take over when you give it an order, especially when you’re sitting in it.“
- Ships can now always be controlled as long as they’re in the same sector as you
- Ships won’t require a captain for basic commands any longer
- When commanding your own ship the Autopilot of the ship kicks in
Central/Outer Faction Area
„To give the factions on the map more feeling of actual civilizations, they’ll now have a central and outer region in their area. More commerce in the inner regions, more outlawnessness (is that a word?) in the outer regions.“
-
- Added a differentiation between inner and outer faction areas
- Inner Faction Area
- Secure, many factories, densely populated, lots of commerce and trade
-
- Outer Faction Area
- Less secure, more empty sectors with resources, less populated, somewhat more dangerous, less activity
- Outer Faction Area
- Improved characteristics of factions, depending on the faction
Tutorial & Encyclopedia Improvements
„We brought the tutorial more up to date and made it easier for new players to start out in this complex game.“
- Streamlined Tutorial and brought it more up-to-date
- Improved integration of Encyclopedia into first few hours of the game
- Added many new Encyclopedia articles
Player Profile
„You can now keep track of your achieved milestones and possibilities of what’s to come in the Player Profile!“
- Added a player profile to keep track of your progress
- Milestones in player profile show what you’ve achieved and what things are still to come
Hyperspace Improvements
„You know a feature isn’t really top-quality when people Alt-Tab out of your game to do something else while waiting for hyperspace cooldown. So we made Hyperspace Travel more engaging and fun, and most importantly: Less annoying!“
-
- Hyperspace calculations can now be done over multiple jumps without reopening the galaxy map
- Hyperspace jumps require you to charge the jump drive before jumping, instead of after jumping
- This prevents players getting stuck without being aware that something like that could even happen
- Hyperspace jump cooldown is now max. 60s for all ships
- Reduced hyperspace jump range boosts through upgrades and blocks
- Hyperspace jump cooldown can be reduced by boosting towards the next jump point
Miscellaneous
„Hooray if you made it all the way down here! As a reward, have a few more things that were impactful enough to be worth mentioning in this wall of text.“
- Added changing of root block
- Added a key to save designs from main menu
- Added a filter to saved designs window to filter by „Can I build this right now“
- Added a free camera in build mode
Bugfixes
„We actually fixed way, way more bugs than those, but those were the most important ones. So we’re listing them here to shame them.“
- Fixed an issue where multiple blocks could exist in the same space, leading to highly exploitable ship designs
- Fixed an issue where all factions of the map would be kept in memory all the time
- Fixed several issues with AI just turning, but not flying
- Fixed an issue where Swoks would not attack when shot at
- Fixed several issues where named weapons were a little underwhelming
- Fixed an issue where weapon hits would be desynced between client & server
- Fixed an issue with the Avorion window icon
- Fixed an issue with wrong proportion of factory storage
- Fixed an issue with factory production display
- Fixed an issue when ships won’t fit through wormholes/gates
- Fixed an issue where ship wasn’t properly deleted when deleting all blocks
- Fixed an issue where some ships couldn’t be commanded after restoring a backup
- Fixed an issue where mod window didn’t scale properly with UI scaling enabled
- Fixed some issues with target reticles not being drawn properly once too far away
- Fixed many more bugs that we might list here at a later time.
- Probably not, though, because who reads this stuff anyway?
- Fixed several UI issues
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Avorion Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com