Atlas – Patch 529.02 – Maintenance Patch

Ahoy Pathfinders!
This week we have a quality of life update to fix a few of the more troublesome bugs players have been running into on the open seas. We’ve also made a few adjustments to resolve some of the server issues some players may have been running into lately. We hope these changes will improve gameplay overall and lessen unwanted/unintended interactions.
As always, we, the Atlas team, appreciate your support and ‘til next time, may your skies be clear, waters calm, and sails full in whichever way you roam.
- Version synchronization fix
- Fixed issue causing Xbox connection losses with the servers
- Fixed issue where cannons were not visually synced with the servers
- Fixed instances on ships where painted areas would revert to the default color
- Removed height limit from bed placement
- Removed repeated items in skill tree descriptions
- Defense Tower Buffs
- Blueprint versions of these can now be found
- Fire Rate increase
- Armor stat added
- Damage increase
- Health increased on Modular Ship pieces
- Crew requirements adjusted on Mortar Ship and Turtle Ship
Again, we would like to emphasize that ATLAS is still in Early Access, meaning many things can and will likely continue to drastically change – even in the middle of development. Anything discussed is only up to date as of the moment it is posted. Features and changes that ultimately make it to the next patch, as well as timing, may be different from what was previously discussed.
As always, we appreciate the suggestions and feedback from the community. Please keep them coming! Thank you for all of your support! 🙂
Happy Sailing,
– ATLAS Crew
For the latest dispatch on #playATLAS keep yer one good eye trained on this here information
Natter n‘ chatter on Discord: https://discord.gg/playatlas
Hear ye, hear ye on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sailtheatlas
Watch us scallywags on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/sailtheatlas
Plus ye can band with us Pirates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playatlasgame
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Atlas Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com