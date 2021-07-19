Atlas – Patch 527.03 – Summer Bug Squash

Ahoy Pathfinders!
While some new content is just on the horizon, this week we have a quality of life update to fix a few of the more troublesome bugs players have been running into on the open seas. We’ve also made a few adjustments regarding the mortar ship and NPC spawns/mechanics. We hope these changes will improve gameplay overall and lessen unwanted/unintended interactions.
As always, we, the Atlas team, appreciate your support and ‘til next time, may your skies be clear, waters calm, and sails full in whichever way you roam.
- Mortar shot direct damage has been reduced
- Sail locations have been moved on the ship so they do not block off parts of the ship anymore
- Ship points have been reduced from 4 to 3
- You can now use medium and small sails instead of large and small sails
- Fixed inconsistent spawning of the Ghost Ship
- Rowing and Torpedo modules are now able to be crafted with the appropriate skills
- Fixed instances of Islands not respawning resources
- Fixed instances of tax house not collecting gold
- Fixed instances in which dropping inventory on armored docks would have unintended effects
- NPCs will no longer stop manning sails after switching grids while sailing a modular ship
- Fixed instances in which modular ships were not being protected in armored docks
- Fixed instances in which Sperm whales were not spawning correctly
- AOTD will no longer spawn in buildings
- Single player data deletion
- Fixed instances where players could not contest claim of boats
- Fixed instances where Tradewinds were not giving appropriate buffs
- Fixed instances of incorrect island collisions
- Fixed instances of NPC crewmembers having unintended effects on ships
- Fixed instances of crashes when players enter the center maw
- Ramming Galley and Mortar ships have been removed from the freeport vendor
- Breeding is no longer allowed in Freeport Areas
- Minimum number of Ships of the Damned have been increased
- Ship of the Damned spawn timers have been reduced
- Company Joining Cooldown has been added
- Tradewind adjustments to remove instances of crossing islands
We are currently working on a fix for the recent character rollback issues, we plan on releasing a fix for this as soon as it is available. We understand how frustrating losing progress is to players and are tackling it at our highest priority. We would like to thank the players for their patience while we deal with this issue.
Again, we would like to emphasize that ATLAS is still in Early Access, meaning many things can and will likely continue to drastically change – even in the middle of development. Anything discussed is only up to date as of the moment it is posted. Features and changes that ultimately make it to the next patch, as well as timing, may be different from what was previously discussed.
As always, we appreciate the suggestions and feedback from the community. Please keep them coming! Thank you for all of your support! 🙂
Happy Sailing,
– ATLAS Crew
For the latest dispatch on #playATLAS keep yer one good eye trained on this here information
Natter n‘ chatter on Discord: https://discord.gg/playatlas
Hear ye, hear ye on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sailtheatlas
Watch us scallywags on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/sailtheatlas
Plus ye can band with us Pirates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playatlasgame
Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Atlas Gameserver auf 4Netplayers.com