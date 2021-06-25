Atlas – Patch 526.08 – Customization Update

Ahoi Pfadfinder!
Es ist schon eine Weile her, seit wir das letzte Mal an Land gegangen sind, aber wir kommen mit einer großen Ladung neuer Goodies und Bugfixes, sowie einem neuen Schiff im Schlepptau! Beginnen wir mit dem neuesten Mitglied der Flotte, dem Mortarship.
Mit dem Mortarship fahren wir endlich die großen Geschütze auf. Mit vorderen und hinteren Mörserkanonen, die einen schnellen Tod aus der Ferne liefern, ist dieses Schiff ein Spiel-Wechsler und wird die Belagerung von lästigen Landanlagen zu einem Kinderspiel machen. Aber Vorsicht, die meisten Schiffe sind zu mobil für diese Mörser, also müssen Sie eine Sicherheitsstrategie für Ihre neuen Waffen entwickeln, oder Sie könnten Ihre Hoffnungen auf den Sieg und Ihr Mörserschiff versenkt sehen.
Dieses Schiff und alle anderen vorgefertigten Varianten können nun mit der neuen fortschrittlichen Schiffswerft gebaut werden, wobei neue Handwerksanforderungen hinzukommen werden.
Außerdem haben wir neue Blaupausen für Reling- und Mittschiffsplättchen hinzugefügt, eine überarbeitete Karte der Heimatregion und viele der Bugs beseitigt, die Ihre Reisen seit dem letzten Patch geplagt haben. Es hat zwar einige Zeit gedauert, aber wir hoffen, dass dieser Patch das Warten wert ist.
Wie immer wissen wir, das Atlas-Team, Ihre Unterstützung zu schätzen, und bis zum nächsten Mal wünschen wir Ihnen einen klaren Himmel, ruhige Gewässer und volle Segel, wo immer Sie auch unterwegs sind.
- New Home Region Map
- New Ship Variant: Mortarship
- Comparable Size to a Schooner
- Affixed to both the front and rear castle are two new mortar types which can deal massive damage at great distances
- Resources: 22000 Gold, 200 Gunpowder
- Advanced Shipyard has been added. This is found in the Smithy after learning the Expert Shipwright skill
- New buff icons for the Atlantean Spire, Industrial Generator, and Army of the Damned Pylon have been created when players are on boats that have a buff affecting them
- These icons are shown in the top right under the ships health
- New Blueprints Added
- All swappable railing and midship tiles have findable blueprint variations
- The farm now has findable blueprint variations
- The Ramming Galleon, Mortar Ship, and Kraken Ship are now buildable at the Advanced Shipyard
- These ships are also available to purchase via the Freeport Ship Merchant. This was for testing purposes and they will be removed in the near future
- Crafting resources needed to build the three ships above will be changing in the near future
- Shiphouses and Shipyards are no longer placeable in the open ocean
- Song of the Sea food recipe will no longer crash the game when selected
- Sextant Compass will no longer disappear when changing grid locations
- Fixed instances of stacking buffs from Buff Towers
- Players can now only place one Sea Fort Buff Tower per Sea Fort regardless of type
- Fixed placement of multiple resource generating structures in the same location
- When interacting with certain parts of a ship players will no longer crash
- Consuming certain foods now gives proper hunger values
- Allowed Spearbolt ammo to be stored in Munitions Storage
- UI Fixes to the Player Shop
- Adjusted radiuses of Discovery zones
- Fixed weight not being registered when items are dropped on saddles
- Fixed instances in the usage of crude tool would cause players to crash
- Fixed instances of large stone walls being placeable on tables
- Fixed instances of large stone foundations snapping incorrectly
- Fixed Instances of Ammo containers‘ reach fluctuating on ships
- Fixed instance of placeable object preventing damage to players on swivel guns
- Fixed Instances in which Honey was not harvestable
- Fixed instances in which ships could not anchor in docks
- Fixed instances in which trading was being used for unintended actions
- Fixed Framerate drops when painting large sails or walls
- Arrow hit detection improvements.
- PVE: Fixed instances of using specific feats for unintended actions
- AOTD no longer spawn inside buildings
- Singleplayer map fix
- Players will now receive the right variant of crops depending on the source
- Removed biome requirement for breeding creatures
- Removed Stone Farmhouse from the Smithy. This structure will be reintroduced in a future patch. Currently placed Stone Farmhouses will not be removed.
- Ramming Galley Rowing now has sounds
- Buff tower buffs values adjusted
- Normalized the ammo consumption
- Decreased the Weight of the Puckle Tower
- Increased the Fuel Stack Size for the Puckle Tower
- Fixed Instances in which the Firing sound was not playing correctly
- Accuracy Adjusted
- Advanced Shipyards are placeable on island shores. Ships built and released on these shipyards will be destroyed
- Whales and Ships of the Damned have low spawn/drop rates
- Visual issue with character when manning new mortars
Again, we would like to emphasize that ATLAS is still in Early Access, meaning many things can and will likely continue to drastically change – even in the middle of development. Anything discussed is only up to date as of the moment it is posted. Features and changes that ultimately make it to the next patch, as well as timing, may be different from what was previously discussed.
As always, we appreciate the suggestions and feedback from the community. Please keep them coming! Thank you for all of your support! 🙂
Happy Sailing,
– ATLAS Crew
