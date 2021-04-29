Atlas – Patch 524.10

Ahoi Pfadfinder!
Nun, meine Damen und Herren Piraten, es ist endlich soweit. Mit dem neuen Update und dem Wipe unserer Server werden die Spieler feststellen, dass sich die Winde dramatisch gedreht und die Welt von Atlas für immer verändert haben.
Die bedeutendsten Unterschiede sind auf der Karte in Form von Passatwinden zu sehen. Passatwinde sind vorhersehbare Segelrouten auf der neuen Karte, die Schiffen einen Windschub geben, wenn sie entlang der Windrichtung reisen. Selbst die erfahrensten Kapitäne werden einige neue Techniken erlernen müssen, um diese neuen Reisekorridore zu meistern und ihr strategisches Potenzial voll auszuschöpfen. Die Karten wurden geändert, um diese neuen Passatwinde zu berücksichtigen und neue strategische Zonen und Möglichkeiten für zufriedenstellende Einsätze zu bieten. Diese Änderungen werden in den unten stehenden Anmerkungen näher erläutert.
Neben diesen Makro-Änderungen, die den aktuellen Stand des Spiels erheblich verändern werden, haben wir auch einige spaßige Ergänzungen auf der Mikroebene (Zähmungen, Strukturen, Gegenstände) eingebaut, um Ihr nächstes Kapitel von Abenteuern aufzupeppen.
– Is that an earthquake or the impending sound of doom?
for the Elephant, Crab, and Grand Tortugar have been added, allowing your giant tames to load up with cannons, torpedos and other armaments to wreak maximum havoc on your foes.
– A new set of troublesome creatures are now roaming Atlas for you to battle and tame. The crocodile, yeti, and spider, each with their own unique set of useful characteristics, will be available on update but engage at your own risk.
– The first set of modular railing customizations will be available for pathfinders to pick and choose the best loadout before each voyage. Need extra firepower? Slap on a few cannons. Going to do some salvaging? Add the diving board or cargo railing. Want to mess around? Grab a few friends, add some dinghies on the rails and watch hilarity ensue.
These are just a few of the exciting additions coming with the patch with the rest in the notes below. All this and we still haven’t mentioned the large number of balance changes and bug fixes, to streamline the game.
As you can see, the Atlas team has put in a lot of effort into making this patch the start of something new and exciting, for both newer and older players alike. We hope you enjoy this fresh start and once settled in, feel free to let us know how you feel.
As always, we, the Atlas team, appreciate your support and ‘til next time, may your skies be clear, waters calm, and sails full in whichever way you roam.
Although originally scheduled for later today at 7PM PDT, we will be postponing the Trade Winds patch to verify the quality of the update. Meanwhile, we will provide the Patch Notes later today along with an updated release time. Thank you for your patience.
While we await the patch, we will be temporarily opening up the PTR on Steam for general playtesting. To access the beta, please follow the steps below:
1. In your Steam library, right-click on Atlas and select Properties
2. Select the Betas tab on the left
3. Enter the password EdwardTeachBlackbeard
4. Select the „test2021 – recruit testers“ realm
5. Atlas will now launch into the PTR
6. To join, be sure to select New ATLAS and join the PVP server „Polly’s Cracker“
To switch back to the main build, follow the steps 1 & 2, and then select „None“ to return to the main build.
We are also re-opening the PTR Channel on our Official Discord. Please join us in those channels for discussions and bug-reporting regarding related to the PTR!
Platform Saddles can be constructed at the Tannery after learning to Riding Tier 3 skill in the Beastmastery tree.
- Creatures with a Platform Saddle equipped move 20% slower
- NPCs may be moved onto the platform and can man weapons
Elephant Platform Saddle
- Cannons, Large Cannons, Catapults, Puckles, Ammo Containers, and Wooden Chairs may be placed on the platform
- Up to 8 structures may be placed on the platform
- Crafting Resources: 50 Alloy, 200 Fiber, 320 Hide, 50 Organic Paste, 200 Wood
Crab Platform Saddle
- Cannons, Large Cannons, Catapults, Ballistas, Ammo Containers, and Wooden Chairs may be placed on the platform
- Harpoons may be launched from Ballistas placed on the platform
- Up to 12 structures may be placed on the platform
- Crafting Resources: 70 Alloy, 200 Fiber, 320 Hide, 50 Organic Paste, 250 Wood
Grand Tortugar Platform Saddle
- Cannons, Large Cannons, Catapults, Torpedo Launchers, Ammo Containers, and Wooden Chairs may be placed on the platform
- Up to 12 structures may be placed on the platform
- Crafting Resources: 80 Alloy, 200 Fiber, 320 Hide, 50 Organic Paste, 300 Wood
- New Tame: Crocodile
A new mount that can be used for navigating both land and sea, the Crocodile can be tamed after learning the Taming Tier 3 skill in the Beastmastery tree.
- Favorite Food: Prime Shark Meat
- Taming Style: Bola
- Saddle: None
- Primary Attack: Bite
The Yeti is a fearsome beast that can be tamed after learning the Taming Tier 3 skill in the Beastmastery tree.
- Yetis may equip hats
- Favorite Food: Ice
- Taming Style: Bola
- Saddle: None
- Primary Attack: Punch
- Secondary Attack: Ground Pound
- The Yeti pounds the ground, dealing a low amount of damage and applying the Chilled debuff which slows nearby enemies
New Tame: Spider
Spiders can be tamed after learning the Taming Tier 3 skill in the Beastmastery tree.
- Favorite Food: Insect Meat
- Taming Style: Bola
- Saddle: Tier 3
- Primary Attack: Bite
- Secondary Attack: Web Shooter
- Will produce silk if fed favorite food
- Prime Shark Meat can be harvested from a Shark’s corpse
- Cooking the meat creates Cooked Prime Fish Meat
- Insect Meat can be harvested from Giant Ants, Giant Bees, and Scorpions corpses
- Cooking the meat creates cooked Animal Meat
The Puckle Tower is an automated weapon that can be crafted in the Smithy after learning the Gatling Studies skill in the Artillery tree.
- Requires Puckle Bullets and fuel (Oil or Coal) to function
- 20,000 Health
- Deals 400 damage per shot
- Approximately 4m (4 Walls) tall
- Crafting Resources: 200 Alloy, 300 FIber, 300 Hide, 400 Wood
Munitions Storage can be crafted in the Smithy after learning the Ammunition Storage skill in the Artillery tree. Moving ammunition out of storage must be done manually.
- Any ammo stored in Munitions Storage has its weight reduced by 88%
- Cannon Balls, Large Cannon Balls, Grapeshot, Bar Shot, Canister Shot, Spike Shot, Greek Fire, Ballista Bolts, Flame Ballista Bolts, Harpoons, Torpedoes, Boulders, Puckle Bullets, Mortar Shot, Stone Arrows, Flame Arrows, Tranq Arrows, Zip-Line Anchors, Crossbow Bolts, Simple Bullets, Minni Balls, and Simple Shot can be placed in Munitions Storage
- Crafting Resources: 250 Wood, 100 Thatch, 120 Fiber, 40 Metal
Large Stone Foundations can be crafted in the Smithy after learning the Esotery of Building skill in the Construction & Mercantilism tree.
- Large building pieces that are 4m wide and 3m tall
- The height of the bottom Stone Foundation may be modified with the scroll wheel
- Crafting Resources: 150 Alloy, 350 Fiber, 950 Stone, 350 Thatch, 500 Wood
Tradewinds are predictable sailing routes throughout the new map. Ships gain a wind boost when traveling within a Tradewind in the direction it is going.
- Sailors will be alerted via HUD to Tradewind effects
- Wind boost will be constant and predictable along Tradewind path
- An overlay of Tradewind locations can be seen on map when zoomed out
The first step of the Modular Ship Customization system allows pathfinders to swap Railing Modules on the Ramming Galley and Majestic Kraken. All Railing Modules can be crafted in the Smithy after learning the required skill.
Each type of Railing Module costs a certain number of Module Points to place. Placing a Railing Module will consume points from the ship’s Module Point Pool. If a less expensive Railing Module replaces a more costly one, the unused points are made available for use in the ship’s Module Point Pool. In future patches, higher quality railing blueprints may be found.
- A ship must be anchored in order to swap modules
- Total Module Points
- Ramming Galley: 43
- Majestic Kraken: 40
- Railing Modules
Ship Railing
andShip Railing (Kraken)
- Standard Railing Module with no additional functionality
- Health: Undamageable
- Module Point Cost: 0
- Required Skill: Intermediate Shipwright
- Crafting Resources: 100 Wood, 85 Thatch, 50 Fiber
Ship Cannon Railing
andShip Cannon Railing (Kraken)
- Railing Module armed with two standard Cannons
- Health: 5,000
- Module Point Cost: 3
- Required Skill: Gunports
- Crafting Resources: 150 Wood, 100 Thatch, 70 Fiber, 60 Alloy, 50 Hide
- Ship Large Cannon Railing and Ship Large Cannon Railing (Kraken)
- Railing Module armed with one Large Cannon
- Health: 5,000
- Module Point Cost: 3
- Required Skill: Bigger Cannon Studies
- Crafting Resources: 180 Wood, 85 Thatch, 75 Fiber, 48 Alloy, 35 Hide
Ship Ballista Railing
andShip Ballista Railing (Kraken)
- Railing Module armed with two Ballistas
- Health: 5,000
- Module Point Cost: 3
- Required Skill: Siege Studies
- Crafting Resources: 550 Wood, 225 Thatch, 250 Fiber, 98 Alloy, 180 Stone
-
Ship Catapult Railing
andShip Catapult Railing (Kraken)
- Railing Module armed with one Catapult
- Health: 5,000
- Module Point Cost: 3
- Required Skill: Siege Studies
- Crafting Resources: 500 Wood, 180 Thatch, 50 Fiber, 140 Alloy, 340 Stone, 70 Hide
-
Cargo Rack Ship Railing
andCargo Rack Ship Railing (Kraken)
- Health: 16,000
- Module Point Cost: 2
- Required Skill: Secrets of Building
- Crafting Resources: 450 Wood, 85 Thatch, 350 Fiber, 68 Metal, 72 Hide
-
Diving Platform Ship Railing
andDiving Platform Ship Railing (Kraken)
- Health: 12,000
- Module Point Cost: 1
- Required Skill: Secrets of Piracy
- Crafting Resources: 360 Wood, 85 Thatch, 190 Fiber, 62 Metal, 46 Hide
-
Dinghy Hangar Ship Railing
andDinghy Hangar Ship Railing (Kraken)
- Health: 12,000
- Module Point Cost: 1
- Required Skill: Dinghy Dock
- Crafting Resources: 310 Wood, 85 Thatch, 130 Fiber, 14 Metal, 28 Hide
-
NOTE:
Currently, Kraken Railing Modules are only compatible with the Majestic Kraken and Standard Railing Modules are only compatible with the Ramming Galley
-
- Fully constructed Armored Docks will no longer be found in loot drops
- Armored Docks may no longer be placed near Sea Forts
-
Bug Fix:
Gold cost now properly scales with Blueprint quality
-
Bug Fix:
Ships anchored outside of Armored Docks are no longer protected
-
NOTE:
Ships may now need to be anchored closer to the center of an Armored Dock to receive protection. (Protection indicators accurately show whether a ship is protected)
-
Trade
- Warehouses have placement restriction radius has been reduced by 1/3
- Markets and warehouses are limited to 1 per company per island
- Max Sea Fort Tax is reduced from 50% to 40%
- Trade Shipment Cooldown doubled (Trade Ships launch half as frequently)
- Trade Shipment Weight Doubled (shipments carry twice as much)
- Trade value per grid reduced by 20%
- Net reduction of Trade gold generation based on these changes is 60%
Lawless Claim System
- Claim Tower icons viewed through the Spyglass are now only visible for towers within 100m
- Other pathfinder claims can only be seen within 200m on the map
- Your company’s claim towers in other grids may now be seen on the map
-
Bug Fix:
Server reboots should no longer cause parts of ships to be claimed
-
Bug Fix:
Ships may no longer be claimed with Land Claim Towers
-
Bug Fix:
Weapons on Cargo Saddles can no longer be claimed
-
Bug Fix:
Buoys can now be claimed
-
Bug Fix:
Claim Towers may no longer be placed on Shipyards
-
Bug Fix:
Fixed some instances of ships exploding on release from shipyard
-
Bug Fix:
Resolved issue where remaining island points could get out of sync between different servers
- NPCs on armored dock can no longer contest island claims
- Island Positions have been moved to account for Tradewinds.
- Harvesting Resources have been overhauled
- Most Resource nodes now have a chance to give some type of common base resource
- Examples include Straw from plants, resin from trees, stone from crystal and gem nodes
- Freeport islands no longer provide metal
- Grid Specific Settings have been redistributed
- Freeports are only in the south.
- Lawless areas now surround Freeports and give common resources
- Golden Age and Kraken have moved north 2 grids
- Claim Islands only exist around the edges of the map.
- „Lawless“ Area Claim take up the remaining maps.
- Weather Conditions and Ship of the Damned have been made more harsh in the north.
- Server Grid Editor – Data Driven tools for adding Resource Templates and applying them to islands have been added to the Server Grid Editor for use on unofficial servers. Visit the Git project for more information.
- Repair Bonus skills from the Construction & Mercantilism tree now apply to Patch Kit healing
- The Repair Fiend ability now applies to Patch Kit healing
- The Ramming Galley and Majestic Kraken can now be painted
- Removed blue tint from Majestic Kraken to support pathfinder painting
- Ships now take less damage from land sources
-
- Hold Fast, Ye Dogs!
- Easy: decrease damage from land sources a further 30% for one vessel
- Normal: decrease damage from land sources a further 30% for all vessels within 300m
- Hard: decrease damage from land sources a further 30% for all vessels within 300m and apply Repair Speed buff.
- A new War Drum song is available to increase the resistance from land damage
- Hold Fast, Ye Dogs!
-
Bug Fix:
Puckles may no longer be placed on ships
- Sea tames will now follow a ship if they are following one of the pathfinders on the ship
- Seagulls can now equip hats
- Treasure Map spawns may no longer be blocked with structures
-
Bug Fix:
Fixed some occurrences of blank Treasure Maps in Single Player
- Blackjacks may now be crafted at the Smithy
- Upon special request, beans now give a small amount of vitamin B when eaten, recipes in later patches will be coming to incorporate these changes
- Wall Hooks, Canvases, Preserving Bags, and Mortar and Pestles may now be placed on Wooden Tables
- possible issue: placing objects on top of one another
-
Bug Fix:
Resolved issue where beds couldn’t be placed in PvE Lawless servers if a non-allied pathfinder was nearby
-
Bug Fix:
Stats are visible on placed structures and weapons
-
Bug Fix:
Resolved issue where some variables in Game.ini couldn’t be modified in private servers
-
Bug Fix:
Beds may now be placed on lawless PvE servers when non-allied pathfinders are nearby
-
Bug Fix:
Quality Farmhouses no longer lose stats after restarting in Single Player
-
Bug Fix:
Certain blueprints had an incorrect crafting count
-
Bug Fix:
Fixed some instances of unintended ladder interactions
- There is now a max building height – This affects claims, beds, or weapon structures
-
Bug Fix:
Geodes can be gathered once again
- Increased Geode Stack size from 5 to 25
- Removed Manned Puckles (the other manned structures remain)
- Ships now pause for a limited amount of time when transitioning between servers to allow the occupants to load in.
Final Note
Again, we would like to emphasize that ATLAS is still in Early Access, meaning many things can and will likely continue to drastically change – even in the middle of development. Anything discussed is only up to date as of the moment it is posted. Features and changes that ultimately make it to the next patch, as well as timing, may be different from what was previously discussed.
As always, we appreciate the suggestions and feedback from the community. Please keep them coming! Thank you for all of your support! 🙂
Happy Sailing,
– ATLAS Crew
