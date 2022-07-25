Animalia – Update 103

– Hello Wild Friends we made adjustments on the maps, on the speed of the animations of the animals that were sliding and fixed the threat animation of the elephant and adjusted the Leopard bug on the phases SubAdult, Adult and Elder that had been redone due to the bug that was resetting their animations
-We are adjusting the graphics settings in the effect that is removing all materials and textures due to a material function and also the foliage that on low is removing the grasses.
-Adding Same Version button for locating server with the same game update version
-Gamemode for locating servers if SandBox and Survival
We obtained some logs about the lags that are happening in the game and we saw that all of them are being caused due to DDOS attack, we are checking everything and we will be taking some actions due to these attacks.
– Decreased the chance of the stun on animals.
– Adjusted animations speed of all Walking, Trotting and Running animals that were sliding
– Adjusted Leopard when it grew its animations kept resetting and returning to idle on SubAdult, Adult and Elder.
– Adjusting and redone the threat animation
– Added Elephant’s double click attack
-Modified map materials and textures
-Added new mask material for caves
-Added new map lighting
