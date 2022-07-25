Animalia – Update 103.1

– Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the maps, and make a few more adjustments to the animal movements
-Removed baby step particle effects and animal juvie
– Adjusted movement speed of the animals Trot, Run and Sprint.
– Adjusted Sniffing system
– Adjusted movement speed in some phases Trot, Run and Sprint.
– Adjusting Trot, Run, and Sprint.
– Adjusting Trot, Run and Sprint.
– Adjusted baby vomit.
– Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
– Adjusted Hippo info insert and location that showed growth icons.
– Adjusted movement speed in some phases of Lioness and Lion Trotting, Running and Sprinting.
– Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
– Added new animations in tests in Lion to Grab animals.
-Adjusted areas of the map that were missing textures
For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
