Animalia25. Juli 2022

Animalia – Update 103.1

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hello Wild Friends

– Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the maps, and make a few more adjustments to the animal movements

Animals

-Removed baby step particle effects and animal juvie
– Adjusted movement speed of the animals Trot, Run and Sprint.
– Adjusted Sniffing system

Leopard

– Adjusted movement speed in some phases Trot, Run and Sprint.

Elephant

– Adjusting Trot, Run, and Sprint.

Hippos

– Adjusting Trot, Run and Sprint.
– Adjusted baby vomit.
– Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
– Adjusted Hippo info insert and location that showed growth icons.

Lion/Leoa

– Adjusted movement speed in some phases of Lioness and Lion Trotting, Running and Sprinting.
– Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
– Added new animations in tests in Lion to Grab animals.

Maps

testLeve

-Adjusted areas of the map that were missing textures

For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

 

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Animalia server auf 4Netplayers.com

 

Related Posts

Animalia – Update 103

25. Juli 2022

Animalia – Update 1.4.10.20

6. Mai 2022

Animalia – Update 102.3 + 102.4

4. Juli 2022