Animalia – Update 1.4.10.20

Hallo zusammen, wir haben Anpassungen im Administrator-Panel vorgenommen, so dass der Admin die Geburtspunkte hinzufügen kann, und Skins wurden im Kosmetikbereich hinzugefügt
Animals
-Skins of all animals added in the cosmetics area now as soon as you choose the slot you can change the skin
Hippopotamus
-Increased swimming speed of Hippo Juv, SubAdult and Adult/Elder
-Increased attack to 600 and armor to 450
Game
-Retuned points function for birth now admins can put additional.
Maps
-for now we have disabled the lake drought in testLevel due to the physics box not going down with the lake
Vielen Dank an Euch alle!
High Brazil Studio.
