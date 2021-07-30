7 Days to Die – Alpha 19.6 Stable is out!

Hello Survivors!
A19.6 b8 is now available on stable.
The build features some twitch integration bug fixs and full support of 14 languages. Stay tuned Alpha 20 is coming!
A19.6 Changelog
Added
Supported languages now are translated and supported for our Twitch Integration
Fixed
Set cooldown to 0 causes actions to not populate.
- Twitch login early timeout bug
- Cooldown bar could get stuck if party members left while bar was mostly full
- Queued Twitch Actions will auto refund after 60 seconds of not being able to be performed
- Closing Twitch Options window too fast after connecting could cause an NRE
- Re-ordered global cooldown settings to be lowest to highest
