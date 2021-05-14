7 Days to Die14. Mai 2021

7 Days to Die – Alpha 19.5 Experimental is out!

By Sebastian Rosendorfer

Hey Survivors!
Alpha 19.5 Experimental ist draußen und sie kommt mit unserer ersten Version der Twitch-Integration, Leistungsverbesserungen, Fehlerbehebungen und mehr!

Hier ist, wie man sich anmeldet:

1. Rechtsklick auf das Spiel in Steam
2. Klicken Sie auf Eigenschaften
3. Klicken Sie auf den Reiter „Betas“.
4. das Dropdown-Menü wird „latest_experimental – unstable build“ zur Verfügung haben ← Sie wollen DAS
5. Wählen Sie das aus und warten Sie, bis das Spiel heruntergeladen ist.

Forum Release Thread

 

Twitch Integration Guide

 

Official Alpha 19.5 B48 Release Notes

 

Added

 

  • First version of Twitch Integration.
  • Voxel mesh pooling
  • Chunk decal and model dither fading
  • Distant terrain decreases mesh detail when farther
  • gfx dtmaxlod console command
  • Allow selection of steering mode on controllers by pressing DPad down

 

Changed

 

  • FindTagInChilds does not make garbage
  • Improved Show Stability colors
  • Distant POIs to use a shared material
  • Improved chunk LOD update
  • Optimized chunk object handling and frame timings
  • Optimized terrain mesh generation
  • Optimized terrain control textures to not update with every mesh update
  • Optimized distant terrain tile size
  • Optimized VoxelMesh AddMesh
  • Optimized distant terrain render order

 

Fixed

 

  • Zfighting at barn_02 (window/loot container)
  • Dedi servers fail to update bedroll locations after pickup
  • Block previews have differences in shading at night
  • Block preview for normal blocks leaking a mesh on each update
  • ItemClassBlock CreateMesh having to destroy unneeded colliders
  • Empty voxel meshes were being created
  • Distant POI mesh and material leaks
  • Distant POIs could load and leak extra invisible objects
  • Chunk LOD update not using XZ center for distance

