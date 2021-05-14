7 Days to Die – Alpha 19.5 Experimental is out!

Hey Survivors!
Alpha 19.5 Experimental ist draußen und sie kommt mit unserer ersten Version der Twitch-Integration, Leistungsverbesserungen, Fehlerbehebungen und mehr!
Hier ist, wie man sich anmeldet:
1. Rechtsklick auf das Spiel in Steam
2. Klicken Sie auf Eigenschaften
3. Klicken Sie auf den Reiter „Betas“.
4. das Dropdown-Menü wird „latest_experimental – unstable build“ zur Verfügung haben ← Sie wollen DAS
5. Wählen Sie das aus und warten Sie, bis das Spiel heruntergeladen ist.
Official Alpha 19.5 B48 Release Notes
Added
- First version of Twitch Integration.
- Voxel mesh pooling
- Chunk decal and model dither fading
- Distant terrain decreases mesh detail when farther
- gfx dtmaxlod console command
- Allow selection of steering mode on controllers by pressing DPad down
Changed
- FindTagInChilds does not make garbage
- Improved Show Stability colors
- Distant POIs to use a shared material
- Improved chunk LOD update
- Optimized chunk object handling and frame timings
- Optimized terrain mesh generation
- Optimized terrain control textures to not update with every mesh update
- Optimized distant terrain tile size
- Optimized VoxelMesh AddMesh
- Optimized distant terrain render order
Fixed
- Zfighting at barn_02 (window/loot container)
- Dedi servers fail to update bedroll locations after pickup
- Block previews have differences in shading at night
- Block preview for normal blocks leaking a mesh on each update
- ItemClassBlock CreateMesh having to destroy unneeded colliders
- Empty voxel meshes were being created
- Distant POI mesh and material leaks
- Distant POIs could load and leak extra invisible objects
- Chunk LOD update not using XZ center for distance
