Unturned – 3.21.26.0 Update Notes

- Pooling (recycling) for barricades and structures to improve multiplayer performance.
- Accepted several curated workshop skins.
- Replaced profanity filter with Steam text filter for performance reasons. The old naive filter can be re-enabled with the „-NoSteamTextFiltering“ command-line flag.
- Improved clothing CPU and RAM usage. Previously the textures were combined on the CPU rather than a shader. Custom clothing can now disable the CPU readable flag, and is no longer limited to 128×128.
- Fishing catch timer not getting randomized.
- Grid snapping when dragging on plane.
- Use vehicle exit position when saving passenger position.
- Slight discoloration on plush item face.
- Include Level.hierarchy file in level hash.
This update expands on the base-building optimizations from the 3.21.24.0 update by pooling barricades/structures that have been previously loaded. Rather than destroying these items when an area is unloaded they are now recycled (pooled) and reused in the next loaded area. Many changes and optimizations were made to the code for each barricade type (e.g., generators, mannequins, signs) in order to take advantage of this performance improvement, so there will probably be some unusual bugs to track down.
Modded barricades/structures with custom logic may need editing before they become compatible with pooling. To work around this, pooling can be disabled per-item by adding the line „Eligible_For_Pooling false“ to their .dat file.
Read about the motivations and priorities behind this rewrite here.
- Claim flags not changing owner properly.